Test and Measurement Equipment Market Expected to Grow at 32.3 Billion In Revenue by 2024

The Global report titled “Test and Measurement Equipment Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The overall test and measurement equipment market is expected to grow from US$ 25.7 Billion in 2018 to US$ 32.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.90%.

The market report of Test and Measurement Equipment identifies key market players as Fortive Corporation(US), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG(Germany), Anritsu Corporation(Japan), Keysight Technologies(US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), National Instruments Corporation (US), EXFO, Inc. (Canada), Advantest Corporation (Japan), VIAVI Solutions Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), and Texas Instruments Incorporated (US).

Among the end-use applications considered, automotive and transportation is estimated to be the largest contributor to the overall test and measurementequipmentmarket in2018. The increasing number of automotive manufacturing hubs in the world implementing advanced automation technologies for production is expected to boost the demand for test and measurementequipmentofferings. Additionally, Ethernet (IEEE 802.3) is a widely used protocol in automotive manufacturing.

The general purpose test equipment segment includes oscilloscopes, signal generators, digital multimeters, logic analyzers, spectrum analyzers, Bit Error Rate Tester (BERT), network analyzers, power meters, electronic counters, modular instrumentation, Automated Test Equipment (ATE), and power supplies. The characteristics of the aforementioned types of equipment include large size, bulky displays, slightly complicated control systems, and customer user interfaces.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze opportunities in the market for various stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the test and measurement equipment market, in terms of value, based on product, service type, end-use sector, and geography

To forecast the market size for various segments, in terms of value, with regard to 4 main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market ranking and core competencies

To analyze strategic developments, such as product/solution launches and developments, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions undertaken by leading players in the market

Competitive Landscape of Test and Measurement Equipment Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Test and Measurement Equipment Market

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 Product/Solution Launches

3.2 Partnerships/Collaborations

3.3 Acquisitions