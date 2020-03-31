Worldwide Operational Technology Market 2020: Industry Size, Trend, Key Players – ABB (US), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Accenture (US), Cognizant (US) | Forecast Research to 2026

Operational Technology Market Size, by Component (Control Systems, Field Devices, Services), End-user industry (Process industry, Non-process industry), & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2025. The global operational technology market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Declining prices in energy storage technology as well as increased need for storage due to global deployment of renewable energy generation are factors driving the operational technology market across the world. However, requirement of high capital investment are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the market.

The global operational technology market is primarily segmented based on different Components, networking technology, and regions.

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* ABB (US)

* SAP SE (Germany)

* Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

* IBM (US)

* Oracle (US)

* Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.(China)

* Accenture (US)

* Cognizant (US)

* NEC Corporation (Japan)

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)

Global Operational Technology Market is spread across 121 pages

On the basis of Components, the market is split into:

* Control Systems

* Field Devices

* Services

Based on networking technology, the market is divided into:

* Wired

* Wireless

Based on end-user industry, the market is divided into:

* Aerospace and Defense

* Automotive

* Healthcare

* Energy and Utilities

* Food and Beverages

* Others

Target Audience:

* Operational Technology Solution Providers

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Table Of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Global Operational Technology Market — Market Overview

4. Global Operational Technology Market by Component Outlook

5. Global Operational Technology Market by Networking Technology Outlook

6. Global Operational Technology Market by End-user industry Outlook

7. Global Operational Technology Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape

9. End of the report

10. Disclaimer

