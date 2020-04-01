11.2% Growth Rate for Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by 2024 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

A fresh report titled on “Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market:

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Danimer Scientific. (U.S.)

Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co.Ltd. (China)

Bio-On Srl (Italy)

New light Technologies LLC (U.S)

TianAn Biological Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

The Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market size is estimated to grow from USD 57 Million in 2019 to USD 98 by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.2%. This report spread across 161 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 73 tables and 49 figures is now available in this research.

The short-chain length segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. The growing use of short-chain length PHAs in various applications such as packaging & food services, bio-medical, and agriculture along with the higher production capacity of short-chain length PHAs is driving the growth of this segment.

The packaging & food services application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024. Due to the ecological imbalance created by plastic waste, several organizations, including governments, have imposed taxes and enacted stringent policies against single-use plastics. These initiatives are driving the demand for PHA in the packaging& food services application.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 -43%, and Tier 3 – 27%

By Designation: C-Level – 21%, Director Level – 23%, and Others – 56%

By Region:North America – 30%, Europe – 18%,APAC- 41%,Rest of the world – 11%

