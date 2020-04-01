12.1% Growth Rate for Accounts Receivable Automation Market by 2024 | Overview, Top Technologies,Key Insights and Company Profiles

A fresh report titled on “Accounts Receivable Automation Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the Accounts Receivable Automation Market:

Sage

Oracle

SAP

Workday

Bottomline Technologies

Comarch

Esker

Kofax

Zoho

HighRadius

FinancialForce

Emagia

VersaPay

Rimilia

YayPay

The Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.0 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 117 pages, profiling 16 companies and supported with 57 tables and 29 figures is now available in this research.

“The solution segment expected to hold a higher market share during the forecast period”

Accounts receivable automation solutions are widely adopted by various end users, such as financial institutions, retail, manufacturing, healthcare providers, government agencies, and telecom and utilities to automate and improve their cash collection efficiency. Manual processes for accounts receivable processes are expensive, error-prone, and highly inefficient. The accounts receivable solution automates payment receivable processes and enables enterprises to maintain a vendor-supplier relationship. The accounts receivable automation solution offers visibility of entire accounts receivable processes such as invoicing, receipt, and timely payment collection management.

“Cloud-based deployment type expected to have a significant growth in the accounts receivable automation market during the forecast period”

Several vendors in the market are providing payment collection solutions through the public and private cloud. Cloud-based solutions are available in various subscriptions and pay-per-use models. Organizations are looking forward to having their solutions deployed on the cloud, as it offers various advantages, such as scalability, flexibility in capacity, enhanced collaboration, and cost-efficiency.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Accounts Receivable Automation Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product/Service Launches and Product Enhancements

2.2 Partnerships and Agreements

2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

Research Coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the accounts receivable automation market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the accounts receivable automation market by component (solution and services), organization size (large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises), deployment type (on-premises and cloud) verticals, and regions.