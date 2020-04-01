12.20% Growth Rate for Vision Sensor Market by 2023 | Overview, Top Technologies,Key Insights and Company Profiles

The Global report titled on “Vision Sensor Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The vision sensor market is expected to grow from US$ 2.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 4.5 Billion by 2023—growing at a CAGR of 12.20%. This report spread across 157 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 66 tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

“Inspection application to account for largest market size from 2018 to 2023”

The inspection application is expected to account for the largest share of the vision sensor market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand from the automotive, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals industries for the inspection of finished components and products for defects, misalignment of parts, incorrect fitting of components, and sorting of components on the manufacturing line.

“APAC to be fastest-growing market for vision sensors from 2018 to 2023”

Asia Pacific (APAC) held the largest share of the overall vision sensor market in 2017 and is likely to witness the highest CAGR in the said market during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the vision sensor market in APAC include the increase in spending on industry automation to reduce manufacturing costs, minimize time to market, and improve quality standards across different end-user industries such as automotive, electronics, food & beverages, and packaging.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 -35%, Tier 2 -45%, and Tier 3 -20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives -35%, Directors -40%, and Managers-25%

By Region: North America -45%, Europe -20%, APAC-30%, and RoW -5%

Research Coverage:

The vision sensor market, in this report, has been segmented by sensor type, application, end-user industry, and geography. The market based on sensor types has been further classified into less than 3D sensors and 3D sensors. The vision sensor market by application has been further segmented into inspection, gauging, code reading, and localization.