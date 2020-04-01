17.0% Growth Rate for Metagenomic Sequencing Market by 2024 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

A fresh report titled on “Metagenomic Sequencing Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the Metagenomic Sequencing Market:

Illumina Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

PerkinElmer (US)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd (UK)

BGI Group (China)

Macrogen Inc. (South Korea)

GENEWIZ (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Novogene Corporation (China)

Zymo Research Corporation (US)

NuGEN Technologies Inc (US)

IntegraGen SA (France)

Microsynth AG (Switzerland)

DNA Star Inc (US)

The Metagenomic Sequencing Market is projected to reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2024 from US$ 1.0 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.0%. This report spread across 149 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 60 tables and 30 figures is now available in this research.

“The reagents & consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the metagenomic sequencing market during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product & service, the metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, services, and analysis & data interpretation solutions. Of all these segments, reagents & consumables are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the development and commercialization of high-quality reagents and kits and the continuous requirement of sequencing reagents by end users are expected to drive the growth of the reagents & consumables market in the coming years.

“The sample processing & library preparation segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the metagenomic sequencing market during the forecast period.”

The market, based on workflow, has been segmented into sample processing & library preparation, sequencing, and data processing & analysis. The sample processing & library preparation segment projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing number of metagenome sequencing research projects being conducted, the availability of technically advanced and robust sample processing and library preparation assay kits, and the demand for efficient library preparation products.

“The shotgun metagenomic sequencing technology segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the metagenomic sequencing market during the forecast period.”

On the basis of technology, the metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into shotgun metagenomic sequencing, 16S rRNA sequencing, metatranscriptomics, and whole-genome sequencing & de-novo assembly. The shotgun metagenomic sequencing technology is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the metagenomic sequencing market during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (45%)

By Designation: C-level (26%), Director-level (30%), and Others (44%)

By Region: North America (34%), Europe (26%), APAC (23%), and RoW (17%)

Competitive Landscape of Metagenomic Sequencing Market:

Reason to access this report:

Metagenomic Sequencing Market research report focuses on various levels of analysis—market ranking the analysis of the top players and their company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging segments of the metagenomic sequencing market and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.