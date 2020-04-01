29.75% Growth Rate for All-Flash Array Market by 2023 | Overview, Top Technologies, Key Insights and Company Profiles

A fresh report titled on “All-Flash Array Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1986913

The All-Flash Array Market was valued at US$ 5.9 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 17.8 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 29.75% during the forecast period. This report spread across 145 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 67 tables and 38 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the All-Flash Array Market:

Dell (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US)

NetApp (US)

Pure Storage (US)

IBM (US)

Huawei (China)

Western Digital (US)

Hitachi (Japan)

Kaminario (US)

Micron (US)

“SSD-based AFA market to hold largest size of AFA market during forecast period”

SSD based AFA market hold a larger share of the flash media market. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of enterprise applications requires high-performance storage, constant uptime, high throughput, power efficiency, and high reliability. SSDs meet all these requirements, thereby enhancing the performance of enterprise data centers.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1986913

“AFA market for object-based storage to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

Demand for object-based storage is growing at a fast rate because of applications such as big data analytics, IoT, and cloud storage technology. Object-based storage offers easy sync, share, and distribution of data. New data sources such as IoT, cloud privatization, and video surveillances are generating tremendous amount of data constantly. Object storage offers better operational efficiency for cloud by allowing back and forth data movement without application change.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1-30%, Tier 2-40%, and Tier 3-30%

By Designation: C-Level Executives-32%, Directors-38%, and Others-30%

By Region: North America-35%, Europe-31%,APAC -26%, and RoW-8%

Competitive Landscape of All-Flash Array Market:

1 Introduction

2 Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Product Launch, Development, and Deployment

4.2 Exhibition and Recognition

4.3 Partnership, Agreement, and Collaboration

4.4 Merger and Acquisition

Access full report (Discount 20% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1986913

Reason to access this report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall AFA market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.