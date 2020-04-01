Attitude and Heading Reference System Market Huge Growth Opportunity between 2020-2027

The Attitude and Heading Reference System Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Attitude and Heading Reference System market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Attitude and heading reference systems contain sensors on the three axis that offer attitude related information of the aircraft, including pitch, yaw, and roll. The sensors are also termed as magnetic, angular rate, and gravity (MARG) sensors. These sensors comprise gyroscopes, magnetometers, and accelerometers. The systems also provide the information related to flight dynamics including flight controls, flight deck displays, weather radar antenna platform, and other system information.

Top Key Players:- Honeywell International, Inc., Safran S.A., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Moog, Inc., Meggitt PLC, Vectornav Technologies, LLC, Sparton Navigation and Exploration, LLC, Lord Microstrain, IXBlue, Inc.

Increase in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles has driven the growth of the attitude and heading reference systems market. Further, increase in the technological developments in MEMS technology and integration of the system with other systems such as GPS are expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities in the near future.

