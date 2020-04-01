BUILDING INFORMATION MODELING MARKET Emerging Economies Expected size Influence Growth until 2025

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Building Information Modeling Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Building Information Modeling Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Building Information Modeling Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Building Information Modeling Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Building Information Modeling Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Building Information Modeling is the complete process ranging from preconstruction phase to the operation phase. Preconstruction is known as the first phase. This preconstruction phase consists of visualization, programming, conceptualization, cost planning, structural, architectural, system design, analysis, coordination, detailing & specification. As the majority of the project information about project planning & execution is being provided in this particular phase owners, architects, contractors & engineers can easily envisage the entire project. Preconstruction phase mostly consists of developing the BIM models, clash discovery & BIM co-ordination, & extraction of the 2D drawings.

BIM is very widely used in the building applications for the purpose of reducing the cost overrun & time overrun, which in real time may help in terms of reducing delays in the BIM project. With the help of different tools like 3D modeling & clash detection, it truly helps in efficient plan, design, construct & manage buildings. Buildings account for the larger share of BIM market in comparison with any other type of application due to the increasing number of buildings or the construction project, along with the business centers, shopping center, & the retail shops. It is one step forward in terms of leveraging BIM towards the state-of-the-art presentation of the projects in form of informative & simulations models.

Segment Covered:

Based on Type, the Building Information Modeling market has been classified into the following segments:

Software

o Architectural Design

o Sustainability

o Structure

o MEP

o Construction

o Facility Management.

o Services

Software Support and Maintenance

Project Management and Support

Based on the Project Life Cycle, the Building Information Modeling market has been classified into the following segments:

Preconstruction

Construction

Operations

Based on the Applications, the Building Information Modeling market has been classified into the following segments:

Buildings

Industrial

Civil Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Others

Based on the End-User, the Building Information Modeling market has been classified into the following segments:

AEC

Consultants and Facility Managers

Others

Based on Regions, the Building Information Modeling market has been classified into the following:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Autodesk ; Nemetschek ; Bentley Systems ; Trimble ; Dassault Systèmes ; RIB ; Asite ; AVEVA ; Hexagon ; Archidata ; Pöyry ; Beck Technology ; Computers and Structures; Robert McNeel & Associates ; 4M Company ; CCT International.Moreover, parameters such as Building Information Modeling related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

