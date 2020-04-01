Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2024” in New Research

A fresh report titled on “Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market:

BASF (Germany)

ExxonMobil (US)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

UPC Group (Taiwan)

KLJ Group (India)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Nan Ya Plastics (Taiwan)

Aekyung Petrochemicals (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

The Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market size is estimated at US$ 2.7 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2024. This report spread across 114 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

“Flooring & wall covering application is estimated to be the largest consumer of DINP.”

The flooring & wall covering segment is the largest application of DINP in 2019.The growing building & construction industry in the emerging countries of APAC, such as China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Poland, Brazil, and Argentina is driving the demand for DINP in flooring & wall covering application. The other key applications of DINP are films & sheets, coated fabrics, consumer goods, medical devices, paints, adhesives, sealants, and lacquers.

“DINP market is projected to witness the highest growth in film & sheet application during the forecast period.”

PVC-based films &sheets are used in various applications such as automotive, stationery, packaging, waterproofing, tank lining, and consumer goods. In automotive applications, PVC-based sheets are used for door rims, roof lining, sun visors, silencer components, and tool kits. The film & sheet application is growing at a high rate owing to its suitability in a wide range of industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, and consumer goods.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier1: 25%, Tier2: 50%, and Tier3: 25%

By Designation – C Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By Region – Europe: 30%,APAC: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, and the Middle East & Africa: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking of Players

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Merger & Acquisition

4.2 New Product Launch

4.3 Investment & Expansion

4.4 Agreement & Partnership

Research Coverage:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its various sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies.