DRONE LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORTATION MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2027 TOP LEADING PLAYERS- CHEETAH SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, DRONE DELIVERY CANADA, FLIRTEY, FLYTREX AVIATION, HARDIS GROUP, INFINIUM ROBOTICS, PINC SOLUTIONS, VOLOCOPTER, WORKHORSE GROUP AND ZIPLINE

The global drone logistics and transportation market accounted to US$ 24.58 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 60.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,626.98 Mn by 2027. The drone logistics and transportation experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for drone logistics and transportation consists of some well-established players across the globe that cater highly advanced drones to the logistics and transportation service providers.

The benefits of drone deliveries that have attracted parcel delivery industry players and e-commerce industry players include reduced roadway congestion, improved safety, optimized route flexibility, reduced greenhouse gas emission, and overnight or one-day delivery. The market is anticipated to escalate in the coming years though deliveries, as the drone delivery service reduces the logistics cost of the end users greatly.

The major companies offering drone logistics and transportation to different industries include Cheetah Software Systems, Inc., Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Flytrex Aviation, Ltd., Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics, PINC Solutions, Volocopter GmBH, Workhorse Group Inc., and Zipline among others..

With the further alterations in regulations, and an increasing number of logistics partners and e-commerce players opt for drone service, the number of third party service providers are also anticipated to rise, thereby accentuating the market in the forthcoming years. Federal Aviation Administration in several countries has simplified the rules for delivering goods through unmanned aerial systems, which has increased the number of delivery services from different companies. Attributing to the stringent legislations, the aerial delivery companies were restricted from using the service. Currently, drones are majorly used by e-commerce companies and several governments and private organizations to deliver time-sensitive goods, medicines and emergency response goods.

Disaster recovery, medical supplies, and other applications witness significant growth potential. Drone delivery is the ultimate solution for last-mile connectivity in the rural areas. The concept of ultra-fast deliveries could be spread beyond the cities with the help of last-mile connectivity. Delivery of blood in the rural areas by companies such as Zipline is revolutionizing the drone in logistics & transportation market. In 2017, Tanzania government announced a strategic partnership with Zipline to launch world’s largest drone delivery network. The aim of the partnership is to provide medicines and other drugs in times of emergency in the country. Also, the market players continuously investing significant amounts to deliver advanced and best quality drone logistics & transportations to their clients. The drone logistics & transportation market in the current scenario is progressing substantially, as the governments of several countries are simplifying the laws and regulations for drone logistics & transportations, which is rising the number of drone operating companies. Various market players adhere with the regulations established for the use of drones for other purposes. For instance, ZF Friedrichshafen AG is a first German company which has received a permit to use autonomous drones for the transportation of goods in its premise specifically in plant. Such approvals and initiatives would help the companies to widen the scope of delivery drones.

The global market for drone logistics and transportation market is segmented on various parameters such as type, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, freight type segment dominate the drone logistics and transportation software market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of application, warehousing segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. The drone logistics and transportation market operates in an extremely fragmented industry with huge number of smaller players capturing the market. Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive services and solution which is helping the companies to gain customer traction. Several other companies are also offering these services to different industries which is facilitating the drone logistics and transportation market to propel over the years.

