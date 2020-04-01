Electronic Shelf Label Market is Anticipated to Gain Moderate CAGR by 2027:Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Displaydata Limited, E Ink Holdings Inc., M2Communication

The electronic shelf label market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 406.6 Bn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 1,606.8 Bn by 2027.

Retailers use the electronic shelf label system for displaying product pricing on shelves. This system has benefits such as product pricing are automatically updated whenever a price is changed from a central control server. Hence its gaining popularity and boosting the need for the electronic shelf label market. The rising number of the supermarket, specialty store, and hypermarket are raising demand for the electronic shelf label market. US, China, Germany, France, and Japan are five major countries contributing to the highest revenue share in the electronic shelf label market.

Strong economic and manufacturing capabilities characterize Europe. France, Germany, Italy, Russia, the UK, and the rest of European countries are the major contributors to the electronic shelf label market in Europe. The European region comprises several major industries such as machinery & equipment, retail, pulp & paper, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Some of the key players operating in the global electronic shelf label market that are profiled in this research study include Altierre Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Displaydata Limited, E Ink Holdings Inc., M2Communication, NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Ses-Imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko.

Key findings of the study:

In 2018, radio frequency segment by communication technology dominated the electronic shelf label market. Through RF communication, the occurrence of a line of sight issue gets eliminated, and thereby, communication happens without any obstacle. The companies utilize this technology to communicate with the base station and ESL tags. The radio frequency segment is expected to continue its dominance in the electronic shelf label market in future.

Germany holds the largest share in the electronic shelf label market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast. There are around 597 retailers present within the country including Schwarz, Aldi, Metro Cash & Carry, Edeka, Rewe, MediaMarkt as among the few largest retailers ruling the retail industry. This is contributing to the growth of the electronic shelf label market in the country.

The European region led the electronic shelf label market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period 2019-2027. In the European market, digitization is making its significance in grocery stores. Some of the largest retail companies present in European territory are Ahold Delhaize, REWE Combine, Tesco PLC, IKEA Group, Inditex, LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton S.A., Carrefour, and Auchan Holding SA among others. Also, mentioned retail stores are amongst the top 25 retailers of the region; therefore, the installation of advanced IoT technologies would be gaining high momentum. Moreover, small retail traders such as mom and pop stores, corner shops endure being an optimistic entrepreneur in the region. Several new shops and retail stores are emerging in the region owing to the rising purchasing capacity of the masses.

The electronic shelf label market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global electronic shelf label market. Whereas, Europe, followed by North America, holds the highest market share in the electronic shelf label market in 2018.

APAC is the fastest-growing electronic shelf label market worldwide. The presence of consumer electronics manufacturers in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and others, the scenario of the retail industry is changing. Samsung is one of the players in the ESL market. The booming retail industry supports the consumption of highly advanced ESLs. Also, Hanshow has developed a smart ESL solution that provides retailer owners with an opportunity to optimize their store management processes while reducing price-related grievances. These solutions offer owners the guidance to place items on appropriate shelves that improves shelf management efficiency. Such a positive outlook of the retail industry in Asian countries is projected to upsurge the growth of retail stores, and therefore, the installation of ESL would grow.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are market opportunities for electronic shelf label market?



ESLs are perfectly aligned with Industry 4.0 for automation and smart management making a primary solution for information display and product pricing. As customer expectations are dynamic, the retail industry is looking forward to using industry 4.0 to embrace growing business models, digitization, and value chains. IoT application in ESLs is facilitating a user in carrying out real-time updates. The application of ESLs can also be extended to factory/warehouse logistics and smart inventory management. Developers of ESLs aims to continue to invest in more Energy Harvesting technology for ePaper. Such investment would magnify the applications of ESL.

Which type is most commonly used for electronic shelf label market?

The LCD ESL segment led the electronic shelf label market with the share of more than half of the total market share in 2018, globally. The segment-based LCD label provides a solution that is cost-efficient when a large number of labels are required for precise information to the shelf edge with the help of scrolling and flashing functions, in a wide range of layouts.

Which continent has highest demand for electronic shelf label market?

The increase in number of supermarkets, malls, stores, and others, reducing labor availability and trending retail automation demands has led Europe in electronic shelf label market in 2018 with a share of more than one-third of the total share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

