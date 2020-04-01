Enteral Nutrition Market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019-2027

The global enteral nutrition market is expected to reach US$ 16,185.64 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,611.49 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019-2027.

The Analysis report titled “Enteral Nutrition Market” highly demonstrates the current Enteral Nutrition market analysis scenario, current future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability of the industry. A specific study of the competitive landscape of the Enteral Nutrition Market has allotted, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial standing, recent developments and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will give a transparent conceive of readers’ concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

During recent years, larger platforms such as Zalando, Amazon and others are increasingly dominating the digital distribution across the globe. In the past few years, the number of online medical supply retailers and mass distributors have increased by a significant rate due to ease of purchase and customer friendly services offered by these channels. The internet has disrupted the conventional model of medical nutrition supplement distribution by giving the consumers new choices as well as control over the ways to manage their wellbeing and health. According to the National Health Services, an estimated of four out of five people in the US check the medical products online before consulting a physician and also verifies price difference between retail stores and online pharmacies. The NHS also states that similar trends are also reflected in the UK. Furthermore, improved patient-provider communication and promotional campaigns are likely to induce the growth of online distribution in case of enteral nutrition products for short-term and long term care among critically ill patients.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Global Health Products, Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Victus, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Abbott

Nestlé S.A.

Danone SA

Fresenius Kabi AG

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

