Feminine Hygiene Products Market Better Growth Rate By 2027: Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Feminine Hygiene Products Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Distribution Channel, and End User.’ The global feminine hygiene products market is expected to reach US$ 36,371.54 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,088.56 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global feminine hygiene products market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

In recent years, concerns regarding feminine hygiene have increased significantly around the globe. Menstruation has been considered as a taboo in various underdeveloped and developed economies, which has led to negligence toward the importance of having proper menstrual hygiene. Multiple initiatives are being undertaken to increase awareness regarding adequate practice during menstruation; guidelines under the Menstrual Hygiene Practices have been released.

The global feminine hygiene products market, based on the product, was segmented into cleaning & deodorizing products and menstrual care products. In 2018, the menstrual care products segment accounted for the largest market share in the global feminine hygiene products market by product. Rise in the disposable income compared with the availability of innovative products for female health is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Major factors boosting the growth of the market include increasing awareness regarding feminine hygiene and the availability of feminine hygiene products at an affordable price. However, the occurrence of infections among women by using these products is hampering the growth of the market.

Similarly, in developing economies such as India, have also witnessed the surge in the female workforce during recent years. In India, ~26% of the companies surveyed in 2018 had hired women for Top 5 job roles in the past five years. With increased employment of women, leading to the rise in disposable income, there has been a shift in lifestyle, leading to increased use of feminine hygiene products by the working population. Moreover, reduced prices of feminine hygiene products also result in significant demand for these products worldwide, which is likely to drive the market for these products in the coming years.

The feminine hygiene products market majorly consists of players such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Bodywise (UK) Limited, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Ontex, Kao Corporation and Essity Aktiebolag (publ), among others. Organic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were product launches, which have helped the companies to improve and strengthen their position and the customer base in the market. For instance, in September 2016, Kimberly Clark launched ‘U’ Security Ultra-Thin Pads Long, under its brand Kotex.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market, By Regions, 2018 (%).

The report segments the global feminine hygiene products market as follows:

Global Feminine hygiene products Market – By Product

• Menstrual Care Products

• Cleaning and Deodorizing Products

Global Feminine hygiene products Market – By Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies

• Online-Distributions

• Supermarkets

• Other Distribution Channels

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

Which are the most widely used feminine hygiene products?

Answer: – Some of the commonly used feminine care products include sanitary napkins, tampons, washes, and wipes, among others. Menstrual products such as tampons, sanitary napkins, and menstrual cups are used widely among women and girls in recent years. The availability of these products through various distribution mediums such as supermarkets, general pharmacy stores, and others, is expected to fuel the use of these products. Also, during recent years, various government bodies across the globe have exempted the tax applied on menstrual products such as tampons and sanitary napkins, which has further increased the affordability of the product among the women living in low-income communities as well.

2. What are the trends observed in the feminine hygiene products?

Answer: – During recent years, there has been a rise in the preference for organic products for feminine hygiene, as these products assure no or limited risk of side effects. The number of menstrual care companies focusing on providing tampons and pads made from 100% organic cotton has increased. Since 2014, there has been a rise in the number of female-led startups such as Aunt Flow, Cora, Lola, Kali box, Ellebox, Easy, and others offering 100% organic tampons or pads. Also, leading players such as Procter & Gamble have launched organic pads and tampons in the market recently.

3. What is the average cost of feminine hygiene products in the market?

Answer: – The price of feminine hygiene products across the globe highly varies based on various factors such as the manufacturing location and the inclusion of taxes as per government norms. Among sanitary napkins, the price ranges from US$ 0.33 to US$ 12 per piece. Whereas, cleaning and deodorizing products such as washes, cost approximately US$10- US$13 per bottle.

