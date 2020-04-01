Gastric Balloon Market Demand, Scope and Future Estimation until 2027

Single gastric balloon segment is expected to grow the market for gastric balloon over the forecast period for product segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Gastric Balloon Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Filling Material and End User. The global gastric balloon market is expected to reach US$ 152.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 67.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global gastric balloon market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global gastric balloon market, based on product was segmented as, single gastric balloons, dual gastric balloons and triple gastric balloons. In 2018, the single gastric balloon held the largest share of the market, by product. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to better benefits offered as compared to the dual and triple gastric balloon, also the implantation of a single balloon causes less discomfort, leading to its rising preference.

The market for gastric balloon is expected to grow due to rising cases of obesity as well as increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical method. In addition, growth of the market in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the gastric balloon market include, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Allurion Technologies ENDALIS, Helioscopie Medical Implants, LEXEL SRL, MEDSIL, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Silimed, and Spatz FGIA, Inc., among others. Approvals the are prominent parameters by industry players leading strategies undertaken by key market players. For instance, during December, 2018, Obalon received FDA approval of the Obalon Navigation System, which eliminates the need to use x-ray when placing the Obalon Balloon System. The Obalon Navigation System and Touch Inflation Dispenser are expected to be commercially available during the first quarter of 2019 in the United States.

The report segments the global gastric balloon market as follows:



Global Gastric Balloon Market – By Filling Material

Saline Filled

Gas Filled

Global Gastric Balloon Market – By End User

Bariatric Surgeons

Gastrointestinal Endoscopists

Nutritionists & Aesthetic Practitioners

Other End Users

