Global Boiler Control Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2020

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

This market research report offers detail overview of;

The Boiler Control market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Boiler Control Market is valued approximately at USD 1.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The major market players mainly include-

ABB

Siemens

Emerson

Yokogawa

Schneider

Honeywell International

Cleaver-Brooks

Spirax Sarco

HBX Control Systems

Burnham Commercial

Micromod Automation

Weil-Mclain

The global Boiler Control market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Boiler Control Market report include:

By Boiler Type

Water Tube Boiler

Fire Tube Boiler

By Control Type

On/Off Control

Modulating Control

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

