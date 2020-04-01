Graph Database Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2024” in New Research

A fresh report titled on “Graph Database Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

AWS (US)

Neo4j (US)

Orient DB (UK)

TIBCO (US)

Franz (US)

Open Link Software (US)

MarkLogic (US)

TigerGraph (US)

DataStax (US)

Ontotext (Bulgaria)

Stardog (US)

Cray (US)

ArangoDB (US)

Bitnine (US)

Objectivity (US)

Memgraph (UK)

Cambridge Semantics (US)

Fluree (US)

Blazegraph (US)

The Global Graph Database Market size to grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.2% during 2019–2024. This report spread across 159 pages, profiling 22 companies and supported with 57 tables and 46 figures is now available in this research.

“Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The graph database market database market by component has been segmented into tools and services. Professional and managed services enable organizations to maintain healthy consumer relationships. Additionally, these services assist enterprises to maximize their resource usage, effectively executing the activities enhancing business operations. The need for services, such as support and maintenance, would grow, as the adoption of graph database tools increases.

“Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry vertical expected to hold the largest market size throughout the forecast period”

Graph database has a wide variety of applications in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical, such as fraud detection, cash flow analysis, and transaction analysis. Banks and other financial institutions are prone to frauds, such as fraudsters demanding loans, credit cards, and unsecured bank credits with no intention of paying them back. In such cases, graph database tools and services help the bank detect and reduce the occurrence of such frauds. Moreover, with the increasing number of financial industry regulatory requirements, such as PCI DSS and SOX, organizations require advanced security technologies to meet these regulations.

The report segments the global graph database market by component(tools and services), application, type, deployment mode, organization size,industry vertical, and region. The graph database market by industry verticalis divided into BFSI, retail, and eCommerce, telecom and Information Technology (IT), healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, manufacturing, energy and utilities, others ( media and entertainment, education and research, travel and hospitality, and real estate) categories. The component segment comprises solution and services.