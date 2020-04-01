Green Technology and Sustainability Market Expected to Grow at 28.9 Billion In Revenue by 2024

A fresh report titled on “

Top Companies profiled in the Green Technology and Sustainability Market:

General Electric (US)

IBM (US)

Enablon (France)

Enviance (US)

Sensus (US)

Taranis (Israel)

Trace Genomics (US)

LO3 Energy (US)

ConsenSys (US)

CropX (Israel)

Hortau (US)

SMAP Energy (UK)

Treevia (Brazil)

Pycno (UK)

IoT Solutions and Consulting (Europe)

Oizom (India)

MineSense Technologies (Canada)

WINT (US)

The Green Technology and Sustainability Market size is expected to grow from US$ 8.7 Billion in 2019 to US$ 28.9 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 116 pages, profiling 18 companies and supported with 21 tables and 26 figures is now available in this research.

“Soil condition/Moisture monitoring application segment to grow at a prominent CAGR during forecast period”

The green technology and sustainability market, based on applications, has been segmented into carbon footprint management, green building, water purification, crop monitoring, soil condition/moisture monitoring, weather monitoring and forecasting, air and water pollution monitoring, sustainable mining and exploration, forest monitoring, water leak detection, and water purification. The growth of soil condition/moisture monitoring is because the agriculture sector is increasingly looking at ways to leverage technology for better crop yield. Cutting-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital twin, and Internet of Things (IoT) are being implemented by the agriculture sector.

“Europe to constitute the second largest market size during the forecast period”

Europe is expected to have the second largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the growth in investments and funding, and companies are attracting investments to develop green technology solutions for different applications in agriculture, weather, transportation, and the energy sectors.

Rapidly growing economies, such as Germany, UK and France, are implementing green technology and sustainability driven by the strong compliance and regulatory landscape and increasing investments from government as well companies to address climate change by deploying technology solutions for different applications in agriculture, weather, transportation, and energy sectors.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier I -10%, Tier II -25%, and Tier III – 65%

By Designation:C-Level Executives -25%, Directors -50%, and Others -25%

By Region:North America – 40%, Europe -30%, APAC – 20%,RoW -10%

Study Objectives:

To define, segment, and project the global market size for green technology and sustainability

To understand the structure of the green technology and sustainability market by identifying its various subsegments

To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to the 5 regions (along with their respective key countries)

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To understand the competitive landscape and identify major growth strategies adopted by players across key regions

To analyze the competitive developments, such as expansions and investments, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements in the green technology and sustainability market

