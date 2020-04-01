Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Analysis, Growth, Industry Trends, Revenue, Size, Regional Forecast to 2027

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as, growing awareness about hereditary cancer and favorable reimbursement scenario. However, market growth is likely to slow down due to the gender gap in cancer genetic testing in the region.

Personalized medicines is a comparatively new idea that allows doctors to select medication based on a patient’s hereditary profile; it is a developing area in the healthcare sector. The method not only reduces adverse side effects but also manages to produce strong results in a short period. For instance, mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 lead to breast cancer. However, identifying the type of variation in the breast cancer patient provides crucial information for the kind of treatment. Hence, personalized medicines allow right treatment at the right time, which reduces the mortality rate. On the back of these advantages, the personalized medicine approach is likely to create many opportunities for the hereditary cancer testing market players.

The US is expected to lead the market in the North America region to the rapidly increasing expenditure of research and development by biopharmaceutical companies. Moreover, various biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of new cancer panel and direct to consumer test. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, growth of the market in the US is likely to contribute the most significant share in the North America region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING – MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DIAGNOSIS TYPE Biopsy Blood Sample Cheek Swab Sample

Imaging BY TECHNOLOGY Sequencing

PCR

Microarray BY END USER Diagnostic Centers

Hospital

Clinics Company Profiles Biosero Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Myogenes

Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Pathway Genomics Corporation

CENTOGENE AG

