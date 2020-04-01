India Household Insecticides Market Competitive Analysis and Growth Strategies to 2027

The India household insecticides market is accounted to US$ 1,147.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,829.6 Mn by 2027.

Household insecticides are the chemical used to destroy insects from the houses. Insecticides also include the chemicals or substances applied to the surfaces of clothes or houses to control the growth of insects or roaches and to the skin to repel the contact of insects. Household insecticides products are available in different forms, such as gels/creams, aerosols, vaporizers, mats, granules, patches, powdered, and roll-on. The growing emphasis on the control of insect vectors by local and national government bodies has bolstered the growth of the India household insecticides market.

The India household insecticides market is segmented based on insect types into mosquitoes and flies, rats and other rodents, termites, bedbugs and beetles, and others. The mosquitoes and flies segment led the India household insecticides market in 2018. There has been a rising demand for mosquito insecticides in the India market. The most widely used household insecticides against mosquitoes are malathion and permethrin. Malathion is an organophosphate that is quite often used for the elimination of mosquitoes indoors as well as outdoors and also against a wide range of insects. It is used in a small amount as in the mosquito insecticide as it possesses no harm to humans. The flies have been noted to be responsible for many contagious diseases and the insecticides have been observed to be beneficial for the elimination of these flies. The areas where these flies come and rest need to be sprayed with insecticides. One of the most significantly used ingredients in the flies’ insecticide is pyrethrin. Pyrethrins are used in the aerosol form that works quickly and do not give lasting residues.

The market for household insecticides is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the India household insecticides market include Dabur India Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Nilgiri Herbals & Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd., Insecticides (India) Ltd., Relaxo Domeswear LLP, Tainwala Personal Care Products Pvt. Ltd., and HPM Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.), among others.

Natural insecticides are defined as the organic form of insecticides which are derived from a natural source such as a mineral or plant and are usually made for own defense. The use of natural form of insecticides for household or domestic uses is rising on account of the harmful attributes of synthetic form of insecticides. Synthetic insecticides contain harmful chemicals and substances which are perceived to impact the health of individual. The growing awareness related to health and rising concern over the potential harm caused by synthetic insecticides has driven the need for natural insecticides. Natural forms of controlling insects are more effective as compared to synthetic insecticides and projects least toxicity with no trace of harmful chemicals. Natural insecticides are available in several forms such as plant based oils, natural dusts amongst others. These form of insecticides effectively eradicates the breeding of insects and also proves better for environment.

FAQ

Mention some of the major players operating in the India household insecticides market?

The major players operating in the India household insecticides market, includes Godrej Consumer Products Limited, SC Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited, and Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

How much will the India household insecticides market grow, during the forecast period of 2019-2027?

The Indian industry for household insecticides is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

On the basis of composition, natural household insecticides is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period of 2019-2027, why?

Natural household insecticides is expected to grow at a faster pace than synthetic household insecticides, as synthetic products contains chemicals which are hazardous to the human health. Rising government regulations towards the reduction of harmful chemical’s usage in the insecticidal products, coupled with growing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic products, have led to the rising demands for natural products.



