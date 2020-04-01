Intelligent Evacuation System Market 2020: Industry Trends, Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

In 2019, the market size of Intelligent Evacuation System is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intelligent Evacuation System.

This report studies the global market size of Intelligent Evacuation System, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Intelligent Evacuation System production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Robert Bosch GmbH

HOCHIKI Corporation

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls International Plc

Siemens AG

Legrand

ABB Group

Automated Logic

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Eaton Corporation Plc

Market Segment by Product Type

Voice Evacuation System

Mass Notification System

Emergency Lighting

Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Intelligent Evacuation System status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Intelligent Evacuation System manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Evacuation System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Voice Evacuation System

1.3.3 Mass Notification System

1.3.4 Emergency Lighting

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Commercial

1.4.3 Industrial

1.4.4 Residential

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Production Value 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.2.1 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Intelligent Evacuation System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Intelligent Evacuation System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Intelligent Evacuation System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Intelligent Evacuation System Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Evacuation System Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Intelligent Evacuation System Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Voice Evacuation System Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Mass Notification System Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Emergency Lighting Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Intelligent Evacuation System Ex-factory Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Consumption by Application

Chapter Six: Production by Regions

6.1 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019

6.2 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Intelligent Evacuation System Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.2 United States Intelligent Evacuation System Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Intelligent Evacuation System Import & Export

6.4 European Union

6.4.1 European Union Intelligent Evacuation System Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.2 European Union Intelligent Evacuation System Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.3 Key Players in European Union

6.4.4 European Union Intelligent Evacuation System Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Intelligent Evacuation System Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.2 China Intelligent Evacuation System Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Intelligent Evacuation System Import & Export

6.6 Rest of World

6.6.1 Japan

6.6.2 Korea

6.6.3 India

6.6.4 Southeast Asia

Chapter Seven: Intelligent Evacuation System Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 United States

7.2.1 United States Intelligent Evacuation System Consumption by Type

7.2.2 United States Intelligent Evacuation System Consumption by Application

7.3 European Union

7.3.1 European Union Intelligent Evacuation System Consumption by Type

7.3.2 European Union Intelligent Evacuation System Consumption by Application

7.4 China

7.4.1 China Intelligent Evacuation System Consumption by Type

7.4.2 China Intelligent Evacuation System Consumption by Application

7.5 Rest of World

7.5.1 Rest of World Intelligent Evacuation System Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Rest of World Intelligent Evacuation System Consumption by Application

7.5.1 Japan

7.5.2 Korea

7.5.3 India

7.5.4 Southeast Asia

Chapter Eight: Company Profiles

8.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Intelligent Evacuation System

8.1.4 Intelligent Evacuation System Product Introduction

8.1.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

8.2 HOCHIKI Corporation

8.2.1 HOCHIKI Corporation Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Intelligent Evacuation System

8.2.4 Intelligent Evacuation System Product Introduction

8.2.5 HOCHIKI Corporation Recent Development

8.3 Honeywell International

8.3.1 Honeywell International Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Intelligent Evacuation System

8.3.4 Intelligent Evacuation System Product Introduction

8.3.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

8.4 Johnson Controls International Plc

8.4.1 Johnson Controls International Plc Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Intelligent Evacuation System

8.4.4 Intelligent Evacuation System Product Introduction

8.4.5 Johnson Controls International Plc Recent Development

8.5 Siemens AG

8.5.1 Siemens AG Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Intelligent Evacuation System

8.5.4 Intelligent Evacuation System Product Introduction

8.5.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

8.6 Legrand

8.6.1 Legrand Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Intelligent Evacuation System

8.6.4 Intelligent Evacuation System Product Introduction

8.6.5 Legrand Recent Development

8.7 ABB Group

8.7.1 ABB Group Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Intelligent Evacuation System

8.7.4 Intelligent Evacuation System Product Introduction

8.7.5 ABB Group Recent Development

8.8 Automated Logic

8.8.1 Automated Logic Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Intelligent Evacuation System

8.8.4 Intelligent Evacuation System Product Introduction

8.8.5 Automated Logic Recent Development

8.9 Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

8.9.1 Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Intelligent Evacuation System

8.9.4 Intelligent Evacuation System Product Introduction

8.9.5 Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

8.10 Eaton Corporation Plc

8.10.1 Eaton Corporation Plc Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Intelligent Evacuation System

8.10.4 Intelligent Evacuation System Product Introduction

8.10.5 Eaton Corporation Plc Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Market Forecast

9.1 Global Market Size Forecast

9.1.1 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Production Value Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Market Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Production and Value Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

9.2.2 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

9.3 United States

9.3.1 Production and Value Forecast in United States

9.3.2 Consumption Forecast in United States

9.4 European Union

9.4.1 Production and Value Forecast in European Union

9.4.2 Consumption Forecast in European Union

9.5 China

9.5.1 Production and Value Forecast in China

9.5.2 Consumption Forecast in China

9.6 Rest of World

9.6.1 Japan

9.6.2 Korea

9.6.3 India

9.6.4 Southeast Asia

9.7 Forecast by Type

9.7.1 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Production Forecast by Type

9.7.2 Global Intelligent Evacuation System Production Value Forecast by Type

9.8 Consumption Forecast by Application

Chapter Ten: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

10.1 Value Chain Analysis

10.2 Sales Channels Analysis

10.2.1 Intelligent Evacuation System Sales Channels

10.2.2 Intelligent Evacuation System Distributors

10.3 Intelligent Evacuation System Customers

Chapter Eleven: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

11.1 Market Opportunities

11.2 Market Challenges

11.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Key Findings

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.1.2 Data Source

13.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.1.2.2 Primary Sources

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

