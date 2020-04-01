Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Market-Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2025

In 2019, the market size of Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device.

This report studies the global market size of Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Fujifilm SonoSite

Mindray Medical & Zonare

Toshiba Medical

Samsung Medison

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Color Portable Ultrasound Devices

Black & White Portable Ultrasound Devices

Market Segment by Application

Abdominal examination

Blood vessel examination

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Color Portable Ultrasound Devices

1.3.3 Black & White Portable Ultrasound Devices

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Abdominal examination

1.4.3 Blood vessel examination

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production Value 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.2.1 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Color Portable Ultrasound Devices Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Black & White Portable Ultrasound Devices Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Ex-factory Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Consumption by Application

Chapter Six: Production by Regions

6.1 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019

6.2 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.2 United States Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Import & Export

6.4 European Union

6.4.1 European Union Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.2 European Union Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.3 Key Players in European Union

6.4.4 European Union Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.2 China Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Import & Export

6.6 Rest of World

6.6.1 Japan

6.6.2 Korea

6.6.3 India

6.6.4 Southeast Asia

Chapter Seven: Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 United States

7.2.1 United States Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Consumption by Type

7.2.2 United States Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Consumption by Application

7.3 European Union

7.3.1 European Union Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Consumption by Type

7.3.2 European Union Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Consumption by Application

7.4 China

7.4.1 China Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Consumption by Type

7.4.2 China Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Consumption by Application

7.5 Rest of World

7.5.1 Rest of World Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Rest of World Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Consumption by Application

7.5.1 Japan

7.5.2 Korea

7.5.3 India

7.5.4 Southeast Asia

Chapter Eight: Company Profiles

8.1 GE Healthcare

8.1.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device

8.1.4 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Product Introduction

8.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

8.2 Philips Healthcare

8.2.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device

8.2.4 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Product Introduction

8.2.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

8.3 Siemens Healthcare

8.3.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device

8.3.4 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Product Introduction

8.3.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

8.4 Fujifilm SonoSite

8.4.1 Fujifilm SonoSite Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device

8.4.4 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Product Introduction

8.4.5 Fujifilm SonoSite Recent Development

8.5 Mindray Medical & Zonare

8.5.1 Mindray Medical & Zonare Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device

8.5.4 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Product Introduction

8.5.5 Mindray Medical & Zonare Recent Development

8.6 Toshiba Medical

8.6.1 Toshiba Medical Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device

8.6.4 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Product Introduction

8.6.5 Toshiba Medical Recent Development

8.7 Samsung Medison

8.7.1 Samsung Medison Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device

8.7.4 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Product Introduction

8.7.5 Samsung Medison Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Market Forecast

9.1 Global Market Size Forecast

9.1.1 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production Value Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Market Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production and Value Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

9.2.2 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

9.3 United States

9.3.1 Production and Value Forecast in United States

9.3.2 Consumption Forecast in United States

9.4 European Union

9.4.1 Production and Value Forecast in European Union

9.4.2 Consumption Forecast in European Union

9.5 China

9.5.1 Production and Value Forecast in China

9.5.2 Consumption Forecast in China

9.6 Rest of World

9.6.1 Japan

9.6.2 Korea

9.6.3 India

9.6.4 Southeast Asia

9.7 Forecast by Type

9.7.1 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production Forecast by Type

9.7.2 Global Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Production Value Forecast by Type

9.8 Consumption Forecast by Application

Chapter Ten: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

10.1 Value Chain Analysis

10.2 Sales Channels Analysis

10.2.1 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Sales Channels

10.2.2 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Distributors

10.3 Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound Device Customers

Chapter Eleven: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

11.1 Market Opportunities

11.2 Market Challenges

11.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Key Findings

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.1.2 Data Source

13.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.1.2.2 Primary Sources

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

