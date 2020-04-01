Nanorobotics Market Expected to Reach $11.88 Billion by 2026 – Bruker, JEOL, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ginkgo Bioworks, Oxford Instruments, EV Group, Imina Technologies, Toronto Nano Instrumentation, Klocke Nanotechnik

Nanorobotics Market is accounted for $4.10 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.88 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Growing application of nanotechnology and regenerative medicine, rising acceptance and preferment of entrepreneurship and increasing investments by government and universities are the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, high manufacturing cost may hinder the growth of the market.

Nanorobotics is an evolving technology arena that creates robots or machines which have machinery near to the scale of a nanometre (10?9 meters). It denotes the nanotechnology engineering regulation of planning, designing, and building nanorobots, primarily from molecular components. Nanorobotics is an attractive new field, especially in medicine, which focus on directed drug delivery using nanoscale molecular machines.

By Type, Nanomanipulator is expected to hold considerable market growth during the forecast period. Nanomanipulator is a specialized nanorobot and microscopic viewing system for working with objects on an extremely small scale. Nanomanipulators are mainly used to influence the atoms and molecules and were among the first nanorobotic systems to be commercially accessible. By geography, Europe dominated the highest market share due to rising aging population and rising governmental healthcare expenditure.

Some of the key players in Nanorobotics include Bruker, JEOL, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ginkgo Bioworks, Oxford Instruments, EV Group, Imina Technologies, Toronto Nano Instrumentation, Klocke Nanotechnik, Kleindiek Nanotechnik, Xidex, Synthace, Park Systems, Smaract and Nanonics Imaging

Types Covered:

– Nanomanipulator

– Magnetically Guided

– Bacteria-Based

– Bio-Nanorobotics

Applications Covered:

– Biomedical

– Nanomedicine

– Mechanical

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

US

Canada

Mexico

– Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

