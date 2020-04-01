Neurointerventional Devices Market to See Massive Growth by 2027: Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), All India Institute Of Medical Sciences

The global Neurointerventional Devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,524.34 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,323.02 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019-2027.

Driving factors of the neurointerventional devices are increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising the prevalence of the cerebral aneurysm are anticipated to drive the market. Also, progressive aging population is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Besides, rising healthcare expenditure, and advancements in neurological techniques is likely to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Regional Office For Healthcare Services, Brain Science Institute, São Paulo Research Foundation and others.

The growth of the aging population is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century. The number of the geriatric population has been rising at a substantial pace worldwide. As per the data published by the United Nations, in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, which comprised 13 percent of the global population. The geriatric population is expected to grow at a rate of 3% every year.

At present, Europe and Asia Pacific regions have the highest population aged 60 years and above. The number of an aging population in the world is projected to reach around 1.4 billion in 2030, and it will reach approximately 2.1 billion in 2050 and is expected to reach up to 3.1 billion in 2100. Aging has been linked with various chronic diseases due to problems related to it. Neurological disorders are most commonly observed in older adults, affecting between 5% and 55% of people aged 55 years and above.

The global Neurointerventional Devices market, based on technique, has been segmented into neurothrombectomy, stenting, coiling procedure, cerebral angiography, and flow disruption. In 2018, the neurothrombectomy accounted for the largest market share in the global neurointerventional devices market by technique. Technological development in neurothrombectomy procedures and its high acceptance by healthcare professionals are the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing adoption of neurothrombectomy technique which is expected to grow in the future.

After the coil embolization procedure, the patient is admitted for a duration of around 12 to 24 hours. Once the vital organs are back to their normal functioning, the patient is allowed to go home. For instance, the coil embolization for the neurological procedure usually takes an hour and a half to three hours. Also, rising awareness about the minimally invasive procedures and availability of the reimbursement for the minimally invasive procedures are likely to foster the demand for a minimally invasive procedure. Thus, the factor mentioned above is expected to propel the market for neurointerventional devices at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The global Neurointerventional Devices market is segmented by type, technique and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into neurovascular thrombectomy devices, neurovascular stents, embolic protection devices, intrasaccular devices, embolic coils, flow diverters, liquid embolics, balloons, and stent retrievers. The neurovascular thrombectomy devices segment is expected to dominate the type segment market due to increasing use of these devices to treat neurological diseases. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals. Hospitals segment held the largest share of the end user segment during the forecast period.

FAQ

1. What are neurointerventional devices?

Answer: – Neurointerventional devices refer to products that are used to conduct neurological surgeries. These devices are inserted into the body through a minimally invasive procedure. Some of the common medical conditions requiring the use of neurointerventional devices include strokes, cerebral aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformation and fistulas, among others.

2. What are the driving factors for the neurointerventional devices industry across the globe?

Answer: – Key factors that are driving growth of the market are increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rise in the prevalence of the cerebral aneurysm are anticipated to drive the market. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and focus on a patient-centric approach is anticipated to drive the global market.

3. What is the average cost of neurointerventional devices?

Answer: – The price of neurointerventional devices lies between the ranges of US$ 1500-3000 or more. However, the cost profoundly differs based upon the type of neurointerventional devices. Also, the cost of neurointerventional devices depends based on the location of the manufacturer depending upon the raw materials and the demand for the neurointerventional devices.

