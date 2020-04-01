New Study on Enterprise Collaboration Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 48.1 Billion by 2024”

A fresh report titled on “Enterprise Collaboration Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

AWS (US)

Neo4j (US)

Orient DB (UK)

TIBCO (US)

Franz (US)

Open Link Software (US)

MarkLogic (US)

TigerGraph (US)

DataStax (US)

Ontotext (Bulgaria)

Stardog (US)

Cray (US)

ArangoDB (US)

Bitnine (US)

Objectivity (US)

Memgraph (UK)

Cambridge Semantics (US)

Fluree (US)

Blazegraph (US)

The Global Enterprise Collaboration Market size is projected to grow from USD 31.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 48.1 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 159 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with 59 tables and 45 figures is now available in this research.

“Portals and intranet platform segment to hold he second largest market size during the forecast period”

Portals and intranet platforms enable employees of an organization to transfer knowledge, distribute information, and increase interactions among themselves in a personalized environment to enhance employee productivity. Companies use the portals and intranet platforms to integrate business processes and their employees. The efficient and organized use of portals and intranet platforms provide total enterprise-wide information to organizations via a single platform.

“Banking, Financial Services and Insurance vertical to hold the second highest market share during the forecast period”

Enterprise collaboration solutions offer Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) companies a complete ubiquitous communication and collaboration environment, so that the users, such as bank branch employees, BFSI leaders and specialists, and call center agents can benefit from real-time communication and data sharing. Hence, the BFSI vertical is looking toward being more innovative, agile, customer-centric, and collaborative to meet the changing customers’ expectations by deploying enterprise collaboration solutions. According to data provided by Accenture in its report titled “Master Change lead in the New – Financial Services Change Survey 2017”, 80% of the financial services companies are investing in new digital technologies.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 38% and Director Level – 30%, and Others – 32%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 35%, MEA–5%, and Latin America–5%

The enterprise collaboration market has been segmented by component into solutions (unified communication, file sharing and synchronization, portals and intranet platform, project management and analytics, and enterprise social network) and services (professional services and managed services); deployment mode (cloud and on-premises); organization size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises [SMEs]and large enterprises), vertical (IT and telecommunication, Banking, financial Services and Insurance [BFSI], public sector, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, retail & consumer goods, travel & hospitality, transportation and logistics, and others), and region