OCTG Market (Oil Country Tubular Goods) 2023: Global Industry Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Research Report

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) comprises of a wide range of steel tubular products that are used in oil and gas exploration and production and in particular drilling. They can be Seamless and Welded Pipes (Electric Resistance Welding (EWR) and come in various sizes and length. The process of manufacturing of seamless and welded pipes and tubes is different with the seamless pipes designed to bear much higher stress. OCTG generally includes three categories of products – drill pipe, casing, and tubing.

The Oil Country Tubular Goods market is a highly competitive sector and with the upsurge in the number of drilling and exploration activities in unconventional reserves, the competition has progressed to a higher level.

The global market is expected to witness a lucrative growth due to growing oil demand, rising energy consumption, escalating investment in offshore drilling activities and accelerating economic growth. The market is trending with the propelling rig count and growth in footage of wells drilled. However, there are some growth hindering factors in the market including rising brent oil prices and environmental issues.

Regionally, the U.S. is expected to hold the leading position in the market, due to the ramping up research & development expenditures by the steel producers & supportive government policies in the form of subsidies that have been the key reasons that have contributed to this growth.

Few Points from List of Figures Covered in Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Report:

OCTG Product Types

Classifications of OCTG Pipe

OCTG Manufacturing Process

Global OCTG Market Value (2014-2018)

Global OCTG Market Value Forecast (2019-2023)

Global OCTG Demand Volume (2014-2018)

Global OCTG Demand Volume Forecast (2019-2023)

Global OCTG Demand Volume by Region (2018)

Global OCTG Demand Volume by Shales vs. Others (2014-2018)

Global OCTG Demand Volume Forecast by Shales vs. Others (2019-2023)

Global Drilling Activity by Region (2018)

Global Deep Water OCTG Consumption Volume (2014-2018)

Global Deep Water OCTG Consumption Volume Forecast (2019-2023)

Global Seamless OCTG Production and Capacity Volume (2014-2018)

Global Seamless OCTG Production and Capacity Volume Forecast (2019-2023)

Global Seamless OCTG Production Volume by Region (2018)

Global Seamless OCTG Consumption Volume by Region (2018)

The U.S. Rig Count (2014-2018)

The U.S. Rig Count Forecast (2019-2023)

The U.S. OCTG Production Volume (2014-2018)

The U.S. OCTG Production Volume Forecast (2019-2023)

