Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Demand, Growth, Drivers, Trends, Regional Segments and Forecast to 2027

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising investments in the development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, funds from government bodies as well as rise in the number of market players and their focus in the are likely to boost the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis in the region during the forecast period.

Oligonucleotides are used in many biological applications as sequence-specific binding agents can help in identifying presence of a specific target DNA sequence. Synthetic oligonucleotides are short stretches of single stranded DNA. Oligonucleotides have variety of uses in diseases diagnosis, biotechnology research, therapeutics, forensic, drug discovery, etc. Synthetic oligonucleotides are widely used in the human genetic disease diagnosis. Oligonucleotide probes are used to detect single base pair changes within human genome. For instance, sickle cell anemia which is caused by a transversion (A^T) within β-globin gene can be analyzed with labeled oligonucleotides. Under stringent hybridization conditions, it is possible to detect whether one or two of family’s alleles contain the mutant gene.

Researchers are also using oligonucleotides to produce more efficient, greener chemical synthesis. By assembling oligonucleotides together into longer fragments that encode synthetic genes, bacteria or yeast cells can be instructed to produce specific enzymes (a type of protein).

Oligonucleotides also enable the development of therapeutics as the malfunctioning genes can be targeted, manipulated, silenced and/or modulated. For instance, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has dedicated its existence to oligonucleotide therapeutic development, particularly antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics. Thus, the promising potential of synthesized oligonucleotides in various fields drives the market growth.

There have been clinical trials in Canada during the recent years, which are expected to promote the growth of oligonucleotide synthesis market. For instance, as per press release during January 2019, a phase 3 trial has been enrolling adults affected with Huntington’s disease across the United States and Canada to test the potential of the investigational therapy RG6042. RG6042, initially known as IONIS-HTTRx, is an analytical antisense oligonucleotide treatment that was earlier developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals and later on had been acquired by Roche. It is designed to target and destroy different forms of mutant huntingtin protein (mHTT), which is the main cause of the Huntington’s disease. The trial is being expected to be conducted across six sites, across five Canadian provinces

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to increasing investments and rising funds dedicated to the manufacturing companies as well as academic and research institutes for the development of gene synthesis based end products such as precision medicine and other therapeutics. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA OLIGONUCLEOTIDE SYNTHESIS – MARKET SEGMENTATION By Product Synthesized Oligonucleotides Primers Probes Large-Scale Synthesis Others

Reagents Equipment

By Application Research

Diagnostics

Therapeutics By End User Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users By Geography North America US Canada Mexico

Company Profiles Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GenScript

Molecular Assemblies

Twist Biosciences

Evonetix

DNA Script

Nuclera Nucleics

Camena Bioscience

Synthomics

Ansa Biotechnologies

