Patient Simulator Market Growth, Demand, Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Segments and Forecast To 2025

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries growing high-tech innovation. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the high cost associated with patient simulators.

A minimally invasive medical procedure is generally performed by entering the device in the body through the skin or a body cavity or anatomical opening, but with the smallest damage possible to these structures. Minimally invasive surgeries are being performed widely during recent years Robotic surgery and patient simulators both use a mechanized interface that provides visual patient reactions in response to the actions of the health care professional, both use monitors to visualize the improvement in the procedure, and both use computer software applications through which the health care professional interacts.

Both technologies are undergoing rapid adoption and are viewed as modalities that allow physicians to perform increasingly complex minimally invasive procedures while enhancing patient safety. There is an advanced minimally invasive surgery (MIS), which is robot-assisted surgery. This type of surgery is becoming more and more accepted and there is a growing need for training residents and the fellow’s in this type of surgery.

Thus, the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in the region is likely to grow the patient simulator market in the forecast period.

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to a rising number of minimally invasive surgeries in the country and new product launches by companies. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA PATIENT SIMULATOR– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Adult Patient Simulator

Infant Simulator

Childbirth Simulator By End User Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Military Organizations By Geography North America US Canada Mexico

Company Profiles CAE

Laerdal Medical

3D Systems, Inc.

Gaumard Scientific

Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd.,

Simulab Corporation

Simulaids

Surgical Science

Mentice AB

Limbs & Things LTD

