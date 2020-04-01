SERVO MOTORS MARKET: Precise Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Servo Motors Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Servo Motors Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Servo Motors Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Servo Motors Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Servo Motors Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Servomotors are electric motors, working on servomechanism, which can control motion of electro-mechanical machines. Servo motors are a part of closed loop system called as servo motor system. Servo motors are operated automatically up to a certain limit using an error sensing feedback to correct the performance. Servomotors are commonly used to attain control over acceleration, angular position and velocity of a machine. A servo motor system comprises of various parts such as control circuit, shaft, servo motor, drive gears, amplifier, potentiometer and an encoder.

There are some special types of operations where the rotation of motor is required only for a certain angle and not a continuous rotation for a long period of time. For such type of applications servo motor comes into picture. The output shaft of a servo motor can be moved to any desired angular position by sending a coded signal. As the coded signal changes the angular position of the shaft also changes.

Servo motors are very common automation tools, used in wide range of application industries which helps in reducing operating time and reduces cost in manufacturing and inventory processes. The various driving factors of servo motor market are replacement of out-dated low efficient electric motors with high efficiency servo motors, increasing investment in manufacturing industries, increasing electricity prices, easy installation of servo motors and low maintenance costs. Also, stringent government regulations on energy consumption and environmental protection acts drive the demand for servo motors market. Increase in the end user industries such as automotive, health care products, semiconductors and electronics devices, is also expected to increase the demand of servo motors market.

Adoption of high efficiency premium servo motors in place of standard energy efficient electric motors is a trend followed by various end user industries. However, high installation cost serves as a challenge for servo motors market.

Automotive and healthcare applications are expected to be the largest market by 2027 end, followed by semiconductor & electronics and food processing application.

By2020 end, APAC is estimated to serve as the largest market for Servo Motors due to flourishing energy and power sector and rising economic outlook and is expected to continue its position by 2027 end. Europe and North America are estimated to be matured markets with slower growth of the market. Middle East & Africa Servo Motors market are still at a nascent stage. However, emerging countries such as UAE and Brazil are expected to have a significant market share in the near future.

Segment Covered:

On the basis of type, the global servo motors market is segmented into

AC Servo Motors (based on induction motor designs)

DC Servo Motors (based on direct current motor designs)

DC Brushless Servo Motors (based on synchronous motor designs)

On the basis of power rating, the global servo motors market is segmented into

0-1 KW

1-3 KW

3-5 KW

5-10 KW

10 KW & Above

On the basis of components, the global servo motors market is segmented into

Sensors

Controller Modules

Encoders

Amplifiers

On the basis of application, the global servo motors market is segmented into

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Material Handling

Food Processing

Health Care

Others

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as ABB, Adtech (Shenzhen) Technology, Baldor Electric Company, Bosch Rexroth, Delta Electronics, Emerson Electric, Estun Automation, Fuji Electric, General Electric, Honeywell International, Lti Drives Gmbh Lti Drives, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Sanyo Denki, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Teco Electro Devices, Toshiba Corporation, Yaskawa Electric. among others. Moreover, parameters such as servo motor related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

