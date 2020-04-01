SOC AS A SERVICE MARKET EXPANDING MASSIVELY BY 2027 PROFILING LEADING PLAYERS– ALERT LOGIC, AT T CYBERSECURITY, AQM TECHNOLOGIES, ARCTIC WOLF NETWORKS, BLACKSTRATUS, CYGILANT

SOC as a service is a cloud-based service that supports enterprises outsource the entire security operation, such as managing endpoints, network, application, database, and server’s websites. SOC as a service delivers the necessary cybersecurity skills essential to combat sophisticated cyber-attacks. It provides excellent response and detection services for mitigating risks at an initial stage. SOC as a service provider, comprises of an enthusiastic team of information security experts that are responsible for monitoring and analyzing and the organization’s security posture 24/7.

The report aims to provide an overview of SOC as a service market with detailed market segmentation by component, service type, offering type, application area, industry vertical. The global SOC as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading SOC as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the SOC as a service market.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. Alert Logic Inc.

2. AT T Cybersecurity

3. AQM Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

4. Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.

5. BlackStratus

6. Cygilant Inc.

7. ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd.

8. Netmagic Solutions

9. Proficio

10. Suma Soft

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global SOC as a service market is segmented on the basis of component, service type, offering type, application area, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as prevention service, detection service, incident response service. On the basis of offering type, the market is segmented as fully managed, co-managed or hybrid. On the basis of application area, the market is segmented as network security, endpoint security, application security, database security, others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, government and public sector, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global SOC as a service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The SOC as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting SOC as a service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the SOC as a service market in these regions.

