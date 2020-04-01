Solar Powered LED Street Light Market-Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2025

In 2019, the market size of Solar Powered LED Street Light is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Powered LED Street Light.

This report studies the global market size of Solar Powered LED Street Light, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Solar Powered LED Street Light production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Philips

Tata Power Solar Systems

Bisol

Leadsun

Su-Kam Power Systems

Urja Global

Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)

Jiawei

Yingli Solar

King-sun

BYD

Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T

Market Segment by Product Type

Standalone

Grid Connected

Market Segment by Application

Residential

Municipal Infrastructure

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Solar Powered LED Street Light status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solar Powered LED Street Light manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar Powered LED Street Light are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Standalone

1.3.3 Grid Connected

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Municipal Infrastructure

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Production Value 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.2.1 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Solar Powered LED Street Light Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Solar Powered LED Street Light Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Solar Powered LED Street Light Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Solar Powered LED Street Light Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solar Powered LED Street Light Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Solar Powered LED Street Light Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Standalone Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Grid Connected Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Solar Powered LED Street Light Ex-factory Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Consumption by Application

Chapter Six: Production by Regions

6.1 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019

6.2 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Solar Powered LED Street Light Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.2 United States Solar Powered LED Street Light Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Solar Powered LED Street Light Import & Export

6.4 European Union

6.4.1 European Union Solar Powered LED Street Light Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.2 European Union Solar Powered LED Street Light Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.3 Key Players in European Union

6.4.4 European Union Solar Powered LED Street Light Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Solar Powered LED Street Light Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.2 China Solar Powered LED Street Light Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Solar Powered LED Street Light Import & Export

6.6 Rest of World

6.6.1 Japan

6.6.2 Korea

6.6.3 India

6.6.4 Southeast Asia

Chapter Seven: Solar Powered LED Street Light Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 United States

7.2.1 United States Solar Powered LED Street Light Consumption by Type

7.2.2 United States Solar Powered LED Street Light Consumption by Application

7.3 European Union

7.3.1 European Union Solar Powered LED Street Light Consumption by Type

7.3.2 European Union Solar Powered LED Street Light Consumption by Application

7.4 China

7.4.1 China Solar Powered LED Street Light Consumption by Type

7.4.2 China Solar Powered LED Street Light Consumption by Application

7.5 Rest of World

7.5.1 Rest of World Solar Powered LED Street Light Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Rest of World Solar Powered LED Street Light Consumption by Application

7.5.1 Japan

7.5.2 Korea

7.5.3 India

7.5.4 Southeast Asia

Chapter Eight: Company Profiles

8.1 Philips

8.1.1 Philips Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Solar Powered LED Street Light

8.1.4 Solar Powered LED Street Light Product Introduction

8.1.5 Philips Recent Development

8.2 Tata Power Solar Systems

8.2.1 Tata Power Solar Systems Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Solar Powered LED Street Light

8.2.4 Solar Powered LED Street Light Product Introduction

8.2.5 Tata Power Solar Systems Recent Development

8.3 Bisol

8.3.1 Bisol Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Solar Powered LED Street Light

8.3.4 Solar Powered LED Street Light Product Introduction

8.3.5 Bisol Recent Development

8.4 Leadsun

8.4.1 Leadsun Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Solar Powered LED Street Light

8.4.4 Solar Powered LED Street Light Product Introduction

8.4.5 Leadsun Recent Development

8.5 Su-Kam Power Systems

8.5.1 Su-Kam Power Systems Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Solar Powered LED Street Light

8.5.4 Solar Powered LED Street Light Product Introduction

8.5.5 Su-Kam Power Systems Recent Development

8.6 Urja Global

8.6.1 Urja Global Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Solar Powered LED Street Light

8.6.4 Solar Powered LED Street Light Product Introduction

8.6.5 Urja Global Recent Development

8.7 Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)

8.7.1 Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Solar Powered LED Street Light

8.7.4 Solar Powered LED Street Light Product Introduction

8.7.5 Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Recent Development

8.8 Jiawei

8.8.1 Jiawei Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Solar Powered LED Street Light

8.8.4 Solar Powered LED Street Light Product Introduction

8.8.5 Jiawei Recent Development

8.9 Yingli Solar

8.9.1 Yingli Solar Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Solar Powered LED Street Light

8.9.4 Solar Powered LED Street Light Product Introduction

8.9.5 Yingli Solar Recent Development

8.10 King-sun

8.10.1 King-sun Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Solar Powered LED Street Light

8.10.4 Solar Powered LED Street Light Product Introduction

8.10.5 King-sun Recent Development

8.11 BYD

8.12 Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T

Chapter Nine: Market Forecast

9.1 Global Market Size Forecast

9.1.1 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Production Value Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Market Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Production and Value Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

9.2.2 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

9.3 United States

9.3.1 Production and Value Forecast in United States

9.3.2 Consumption Forecast in United States

9.4 European Union

9.4.1 Production and Value Forecast in European Union

9.4.2 Consumption Forecast in European Union

9.5 China

9.5.1 Production and Value Forecast in China

9.5.2 Consumption Forecast in China

9.6 Rest of World

9.6.1 Japan

9.6.2 Korea

9.6.3 India

9.6.4 Southeast Asia

9.7 Forecast by Type

9.7.1 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Production Forecast by Type

9.7.2 Global Solar Powered LED Street Light Production Value Forecast by Type

9.8 Consumption Forecast by Application

Chapter Ten: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

10.1 Value Chain Analysis

10.2 Sales Channels Analysis

10.2.1 Solar Powered LED Street Light Sales Channels

10.2.2 Solar Powered LED Street Light Distributors

10.3 Solar Powered LED Street Light Customers

Chapter Eleven: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

11.1 Market Opportunities

11.2 Market Challenges

11.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Key Findings

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.1.2 Data Source

13.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.1.2.2 Primary Sources

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

