Solid State Relay Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2024” in New Research

Top Companies profiled in the Solid State Relay Market:

Honeywell International (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Johnson Controls International (Ireland)

Schneider Electric (France)

United Technologies Corp. (US)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Legrand (France)

Hubbell (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Ingersoll-Rand (Ireland)

The Solid State Relay Market is estimated to grow from US$ 1.2 Billion in 2019 to US$ 1.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7%. This report spread across 164 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 66 tables and 65 figures is now available in this research.

“PCB-mount SSR to witness high growth potential during forecast period”

The market for PCB-mount SSR is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The PCB-mount SSRs have comparatively smaller size and built-in heat sink with high surge capability, making them suitable for applications such as electromagnetic waves, electric machines, and filament lamp control. Further, a PCB-mount SSR is ideal to use in applications where a small, power-dense package is required as is the case with a lot of commercial and industrial equipment.

“Market for AC/DC SSR to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period“

The AC/DC SSR market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The AC/DC output relays are used for switching both AC and DC outputs. They consist of a DC–AC converter circuit. In case of a DC input signal, the DC–AC converter is used to convert the signal to AC and is then applied to the triggering switch. In case of an AC input signal, it is directly applied to the triggering switch.

“Market for high current rating SSR to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period“

The high current rating SSR market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. High current rating SSRs includes relays from 50A to 200A. The high current rating SSRs are mainly used in building equipment, and energy and infrastructure. SSRs with high current ratings (150A and above) are expensive due to their power semiconductor and heat-sinking requirements.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type –Tier 1 – 43%, Tier 2 – 32%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation – C level – 45%, Director level – 32%, and Manager level – 23%

By Region– North America – 33%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 42%, and RoW – 5%

