Substrate-Like PCB Market to Grow at 15.6% CAGR to 2024

A fresh report titled on “Substrate-Like PCB Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1850587

Top Companies profiled in the Substrate-Like PCB Market include are AT & S (Austria); TTM Technologies(US); Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea); Korea Circuit (South Korea); Kinsus Interconnect Technology (Taiwan); Zhen Ding Technology (Taiwan); Uni micron (Taiwan); Compeq(Taiwan); Ibiden (Japan); Daeduck(South Korea); ISU Petasys (South Korea); Tripod Technology Corporation (Taiwan); and LG Innotek (South Korea).

The Substrate-like PCB Market is expected to grow from US$ 1.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 2.6 Billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 120 pages, profiling 09 companies and supported with 36 tables and 49 figures is now available in this research.

CHECK DISCOUNT OFFER at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1850587

The line spacing of the copper track embedded into the PCB is important as it is directly related to the size of the PCB and eventually the size of the product. As miniaturization of the product has become an important factor in applications such as consumer electronics, medical, and computing and communications, the line spacing is expected to decrease further. With modified semi-additive method (mSAP), manufacturing smaller size PCBs can be achieved by reducing the track width, which ultimately makes it possible to have more number of electrical connections on the same area of the PCB.

AOS technology helps to remove excess copper and complete PCB tracks (patterns) on the SLP board where copper is missing. With this technology, PCB manufacturers can benefit from common problems observed on PCB boards such as short tracks and open tracks as this technology has the potential to remove the short tracks and connect the open tracks automatically. Due to the additional benefits of AOS as compared to other inspection technologies, it is expected that AOS will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 35%, Tier 2 =45%, and Tier 3 = 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 40%

By Region: North America = 30%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 45%,RoW = 5%

BUY THIS REPORT at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1850587

Competitive Landscape of Substrate-Like PCB Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis of Market Players

2.1 Product Launches/Developments

2.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Contracts

2.3 Acquisitions

2.4 Expansions

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the substrate-like PCB market based online/space, inspection technologies, application , and geography. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the substrate-like PCB market.