Telehealth Market Expected to Reach $32.71 billion by 2027 – Aerotel Medical, AMD, American, Cerner, Cisco, Globalmedia, Honeywell, Intouch, Medtronic

Telehealth Market is accounted for $4.50 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $32.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth are increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, high growth of geriatric population and shortage of healthcare professionals worldwide. However, lack of telehealth values and limited awareness are restraining the market.

Telehealth is the utilization of advanced data and correspondence innovations, for example, PCs and cell phones, to get to social insurance benefits remotely and deal with your medicinal services. These might be advances you use from home or that primary care physician uses to improve or bolster human services administrations.

By Mode of Delivery, Web-Based Delivery Mode segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of web-based services by a healthcare provider and this can be attributed to the growing focus among healthcare providers to meet the requirements of industry players. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow in emerging countries due to government initiative taken in order to increase the adoption of telehealth services in the region.

Some of the key players in the Telehealth market are Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc, American Well, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, Globalmedia Group, LLC, Honeywell International, Inc, Intouch Health, Medtronic PLC, Medvivo Group Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Tunstall Healthcare and Vidyo, Inc.

Mode of Deliveries Covered:

– Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

– On-Premise Delivery Mode

– Web-Based Delivery Mode

Components Covered:

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

Applications Covered:

– Dermatology

– Urgent Care

– Remote Intensive Care Unit

– Radiology

– Psychiatry

– Cardiology

End Users Covered:

– Patients

– Payers

– Providers

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

