Telmisartan Market Reflect Impressive Expansion With Mylan N.V., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Exelan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., And Others

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Telmisartan is an angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) used alone or in combination with other agents for treatment of hypertension, stroke management and cardiac arrest. Telmisartan is available in different strengths tablets in generic forms and under trade name Micardis. Telmisartan also has its side effects that includes dizziness, lightheadedness, cough, sinus pain and others.

Key Competitors In Telmisartan Market are Mylan N.V., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Exelan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jubilant Cadista., Aurobindo Pharma., Solco Healthcare, Sandoz International GmbH And Others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Telmisartan Market Landscape

4 Telmisartan Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Telmisartan Market – Global Analysis

6 Telmisartan Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Component

7 Telmisartan Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Technology

8 Telmisartan Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Application

9 Telmisartan Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Connectivity

10 North America Telmisartan Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

11 Europe Telmisartan Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Telmisartan Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Telmisartan Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Telmisartan Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Telmisartan Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Telmisartan market with detailed market segmentation by indication, composition, distribution channel and geography. The global Telmisartan market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentations:

By Indication (Hypertension, Cardiac Arrest, Stroke);

By Composition (Single, Combinational);

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

