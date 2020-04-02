2020 Foodservice Packaging Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025

This report focuses on the global Foodservice Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Foodservice Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The variety in demand for packaging solutions brings into play a key role for classifying the products on the basis of their function in protecting the goods and their appearance-enhancing attributes.

An increase in the overall consumption of products across the globe has resulted in a fluctuation in the prices of packaged goods.

Rising number of multinational quick service restaurants (QSR) worldwide is leading to a surge in demand for foodservice disposables. Such food service restaurants do not invest in resources for cleaning and maintenance of serving containers.

India is projected to be fastest-growing country-level market in the region for the food service packaging market. United States is projected to grow at the second-highest rate between 2017 and 2022, with the U.S. registering the highest growth rate in the region.

In 2017, the global Foodservice Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Dart Container

Georgia-Pacific

Anchor Packaging

Pactiv

D&W Fine Pack

Gold Plast

Berry Global

Dopla

Smurfit Kappa

WestRock

Huhtamäki

New WinCup

Linpac Packaging

Graphic Packaging

Coveris Holdings

Novolex Holdings

Green Packaging

Genpak

GRACZ

Southern Champion Tray

Amcor

Dow Chemical

Bemis

King Yuan Fu Packaging

Hefei Hengxin Environmental Science & Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Plates

Trays

Cups

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Service Outlets

Institutional Food Services

Online Food Ordering

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Foodservice Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Foodservice Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Foodservice Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Foodservice Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Plates

1.4.3 Trays

1.4.4 Cups

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Foodservice Packaging Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Food Service Outlets

1.5.3 Institutional Food Services

1.5.4 Online Food Ordering

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Foodservice Packaging Market Size

2.2 Foodservice Packaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Foodservice Packaging Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Foodservice Packaging Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Foodservice Packaging Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Foodservice Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Foodservice Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Foodservice Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Foodservice Packaging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Foodservice Packaging Pr

Continued….

