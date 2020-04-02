+50% CAGR to be achieved by IoT In Oil And Gas in international market and know its Top Companies like Cisco Systems, C3, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Schlumberger, General Electric, Honeywell, Telit, Rockwell Automation

The deployment of IoT oil and gas industry has realized better field communication, real-time monitoring, digital oil field infrastructure, reduced cost of maintenance, mine automation, reduced power consumption, higher productivity, and, thus, enhanced safety and security of assets and workforce. With the Internet of Things placing its footprint in almost every industry, IoT oil and gas has become the next economic revolution. By 2027. IoT in oil and gas industries will contribute more to the global economy than any other industry.

Now, analytics data is becoming easier to acquire thanks to the IoT. Connectivity technology is improving, sensors are cheaper, low power technology is available, and batteries can last longer. All those developments mean oil and gas companies can use more sensors in more places to monitor machinery and environmental conditions—especially at that “last mile,” where affordable connectivity was previously not an option.

The IoT In Oil And Gas market is projected to grow by 2027, at a CAGR of +22% during the forecast period.

A new report as an IoT In Oil And Gas market that includes a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This includes investigating past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Accurate data on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies in this particular market are mentioned. This report provides a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period. The report also presents thorough qualitative and quantitative data that affect the expected impact of these factors on the market’s future growth prospects.

Companies Profiled in this report includes;

Cisco Systems

C3

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Schlumberger

General Electric

Honeywell

Telit

Rockwell Automation

Companies operating in the oil and gas industry can obtain significant value by developing integrated IoT strategies with the focus on transforming the business. The increasing use of IoT for data capturing and further analysis can help companies save millions of dollars by reducing the company’s pipeline/well and equipment failure and further improving the output. The use of IoT solutions in the oil and gas industry can also help in influencing the global GDP.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the size of the IoT in oil and gas market in terms of revenue from 2020-2027, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period?

What is the revenue generated from the different applications, such as fleet and asset management, preventive maintenance, pipeline monitoring, security management, safety management, and others?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to the Global IoT in the oil and gas industry?

What are the key solutions covered in the IoT in oil and gas market report?

How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry based on the analysis of futuristic scenario of the Global IoT in oil and gas industry?

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for Global IoT in oil and gas market during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the Global IoT in oil and gas market?

What type of new strategies are adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the Global IoT in oil and gas market based on the analysis of their financial stability, product offerings, and regional presence?

For a detailed competitive analysis, the Global IoT In Oil And Gas Market is segmented on the basis of region, application, and product type. By region, the global sales market is divided into Asia-pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Major industries are concentrating on distributing their products and services across various provinces. Moreover, acquisitions and unions from some of the leading administrations are on the cards in the near future. Efforts are being taken by most of the companies to improve their research and development activities to introduce innovations. All these factors are predicted to propel the Global IoT In Oil And Gas Market.

