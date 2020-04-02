5G Infrastructure Market Prognosticated for a Stunning Growth by 2027 by AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation

5G Infrastructure Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The “Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis To 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the 5G Infrastructure industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview 5G Infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by type, annotation type, end-user, and geography. The global 5G Infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G Infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the 5G Infrastructure market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon.

The report analyzes factors affecting 5G Infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the 5G Infrastructure market in these regions.

BY NETWORK TECHNOLOGY

Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

BY CHIPSET TYPE

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Key benefits



the report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world 5G Infrastructure market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of 5G Infrastructure market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 5G Infrastructure Market Size

2.2 5G Infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 5G Infrastructure Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 5G Infrastructure Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 5G Infrastructure Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Sales by Product

4.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Revenue by Product

4.3 5G Infrastructure Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Breakdown Data by End User

