Acetaldehyde Market Size Worth US$ 2,367.0 Mn by 2027: Celanese Corporation,Chempure Private Limited,Eastman Chemical Company,Jubilant Life Sciences Limited,Lonza Group Ltd

The Acetaldehyde Market reached US$ 1,329.4 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The business intelligence study of the Acetaldehyde Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Acetaldehyde Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

The global acetaldehyde market accounted for US$ 1,329.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 2,367.0 Mn by 2027.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Ashok Alco – chem Limited Celanese Corporation Chempure Private Limited Eastman Chemical Company Jubilant Life Sciences Limited Lonza Group Ltd LYC Chemical Corp. Merck KGaA Sekab Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the global acetaldehyde market. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the growing manufacturing industry in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. India also offers huge market potential due to emerging players in the chemicals, plastics and synthetic rubber, food & beverages, paints and coatings, and pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries. Moreover, in the agriculture industry, acetaldehyde is used in the production of methomyl. The chemical is also used to make acetaldoxime, which is used as an insecticide.

The developed and developing Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Australia, provide a huge market growth perspective for many small and large players operating in the acetaldehyde market. The rapid industrial development in these countries is projected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Acetaldehyde has applications in a wide range of industries, including chemicals, plastics, and synthetic rubber, food & beverages, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and paper and pulp, among others.

