Automatic Car Wash Machine Market 2020 is booming worldwide with Carolina Pride Car Wash Systems & Solutions, Coleman Hanna, MacNeil Wash Systems

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automatic Car Wash Machine – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global automatic car wash machine market is expected to reach US$ 6.61 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

The growth in the North America region is highly attributed to the high disposable incomes of consumers and demand for quicker & efficient services.

Automated systems that are used for complete and detailed washing of each and every interior of a car without much water wastages and eliminating the need for inefficient manual labor are the automatic car wash systems. These systems offer high operational efficiencies providing speeds up to 60 cars per hour thereby increasing revenues for the carwash operators. Driveway washing systems resulted in huge water wastages and exposed the environment to hazardous materials with wastewater. Integration of water reclamation systems in the car wash machines has drastically reduced the consumptions of water in a single car wash.

Automatic Car Wash Machine market by systems is segmented into tunnel car wash systems, in-bay automatics car wash systems and self-serve car wash systems. The rise in disposable incomes of individuals in the developed as well as developing economies, rising implementations of strict water regulations on the usage of water for car washing purposes are some of the factors that are proving to be highly conducive to the growth of professional car wash machines market. Automatic car wash machine market is highly fragmented market with the top ten companies accounting for approximately 20% of the market share.

Key findings of the study:

North America and Europe dominated the automatic car wash machine market in 2016 with more than 70% combined market share each and are expected to continue their dominance in the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to account the largest automatic car wash machine market share and would register a CAGR of 3.0%.

In 2016, pumps accounted for the largest revenue share of more than one-third of the total market share, followed by dryers.

The increasing demand for automatic car wash machines in Asia Pacific regions is attributed to the acute water scarcity problems in China, Australia and India. Technological advancements in the automation field in Japan and Australia have accelerated the deployments of automatic car wash machines.

High disposable incomes of consumers increasing the propensity of consumers to spend on discretionary services such as car washing and demand for quicker and efficient services are the major reasons behind the growing usage of automatic car wash machines. Moreover, growing awareness amongst the masses about the harmful impacts of driveway washing has resulted in increased rush at the professional car wash centers. Also, the graduation from Do-it-yourself to Do-it-for-me trend is expected to bode well for the sale of car wash machine equipment.

The key companies profiled in this report include Autec, Inc., Carolina Pride Car Wash Systems & Solutions, Coleman Hanna, MacNeil Wash Systems, Motor City Wash Works, PECO Car Wash Systems, Prestige Car Wash Equipment, WashTec AG, and Washworld, Inc.

GLOBAL AUTOMATIC CAR WASH MACHINE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Systems

Conveyor (Tunnel) Car Wash Systems

In-Bay Automatics Car Wash Systems

Self-Serve Car Wash Systems

By Component

Drives

Motors

Foamer Systems

Dryers

Pumps

Others

By Application

Consumers

Industry

Others

