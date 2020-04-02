Automatic Data Capture Market Analysis- Size, Share, overview, scope, Revenue, Gross Margin, Segment and Forecast Upto 2025

“The global automatic data capture market accounted for US$ 13.84 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2020-2025, to account for US$ 22.02 Bn in 2025”. Automation is at its peak across the globe, as various industries in the countries are investing substantially into varied automation technologies in order to attain process optimization.

The List of Companies

Bluebird, Inc.

CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd.

Denso Wave Inc.

Eutronix S.A.

Ingram Micro Inc.(HNA Group)

SATO Holdings Corporation

ScanSource, Inc.

SICK AG

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A

Toshiba International Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Microscan Systems, Inc. (Omron Corporation)

The automatic data capture market is segmented on the basis of technology, component and end-user; analyzed across five major geographic region namely- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East & Africa and South America. The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. Global automatic data capture market by component is broadly segmented into three types- hardware, software and services. Hardware includes different scanners, readers, printers and other accessories used for the technology, software includes the software that runs on it and associated software development costs; whereas service includes the training, operation and other technological service provided after product sale.

The report also covers the major seven end-user including manufacturing, retail, transportation & logistics, education & IT, healthcare, and others. The study provides other market insights and analysis of the global automatic data capture market in terms of competitive landscape, supply chain, highlighting the market technological trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Automatic Data Capture Market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current global ADC market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The Automatic Data Capture Market report also provide ecosystem analysis along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

APAC is anticipated to be the among the most promising landscapes for automated data capturing market owing to its ability to cope up with the dramatic technological & industrial transformation and, robust IT infrastructure to support the integration of the technology.

