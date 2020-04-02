Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market Grow with CAGR of roughly 29.1% | Industry Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast Predictions by 2025

The worldwide market for Automotive Aftermarket Telematics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 29.1% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

The availability of in-vehicle infotainment panels that includes wireless connectivity and navigation systems in mid-range vehicles will drive the demand for aftermarket telematics device. Research analysis on the global automotive aftermarket telematics market identifies that the rise in in-vehicle communication options will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

This report focuses on the Automotive Aftermarket Telematics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Several automobile manufacturers are focusing on equipping their mid-range vehicles with automotive telematics systems due to the rising demand for connectivity and growing awareness. It has been observed that the demand for automotive aftermarket telematics is expected to grow in Europe due to the rising adoption of mandatory security features like eCall. In addition, the improving economic conditions in APAC, especially in India and China are resulting in an increased demand for mid-range vehicles.

