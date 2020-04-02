Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market Grow with CAGR of roughly 29.1% | Industry Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast Predictions by 2025
The worldwide market for Automotive Aftermarket Telematics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 29.1% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.
The availability of in-vehicle infotainment panels that includes wireless connectivity and navigation systems in mid-range vehicles will drive the demand for aftermarket telematics device. Research analysis on the global automotive aftermarket telematics market identifies that the rise in in-vehicle communication options will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
• Delphi
• Geotab
• Intel Corporation
• TomTom International
• Verizon Telematics
Market Segment by Type, covers:
• Plug and Play Telematics
• Hardwired Install Telematics
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
• Passenger vehicles
• Commercial vehicles
