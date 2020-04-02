Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Research Report 2027 Industry Analysis With DEKRA SE, Applus Services S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Element Materials Technology

Rising pollution levels owing to the unprecedented growth of vehicular population has forced the regulatory authorities to lay down stringent vehicular emission regulations. The emergence of electric vehicles as well as autonomous vehicles has enabled the growth in the automotive sector. Electric vehicles have helped the automotive OEMs to meet the stringent vehicle emission regulations. The rising vehicular pollution propels the need for testing, inspection and certification of the automobiles for ensuring regulatory compliances. An enhanced focus on the quality control for automotive manufacturing operations as well as additional safety and testing measures have increased in the recent times.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012908254/sample

Growing demand for enhanced safety and comfort coupled with the need to curb the vehicular pollution levels and the rise in electronic automotive integrations by the automotive sector are anticipated to be the major driving factors for the automotive testing inspection and certification market. Lack of technological awareness would pose a challenge to the growth of the automotive testing inspection and certification market. Advanced technological integrations coupled with the growing investments by the automotive giants worldwide would provide significant opportunities to the players operating in the automotive testing inspection and certification market.

Key players profiled in the report include DEKRA SE, Applus Services S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Mistras Group, Inc., SGS Group, TUV SUD Group

The “Global Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive testing inspection and certification market with detailed market segmentation by service type, sourcing type, application, and geography. The global automotive testing inspection and certification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive testing inspection and certification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive testing inspection and certification market is segmented on the basis of service type, sourcing type, and application. Based on service type, the automotive testing inspection and certification market is segmented into testing, inspection, and certification. The automotive testing inspection and certification market on the basis of sourcing type is classified into house and outsourced. The automotive testing inspection and certification market on the basis of application is segmented into vehicle inspection services, telematics, electrical systems and components, and others.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012908254/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMOTIVE TESTING INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION (TIC) MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. AUTOMOTIVE TESTING INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION (TIC) MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. AUTOMOTIVE TESTING INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION (TIC) MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. AUTOMOTIVE TESTING INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION (TIC) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE TYPE

8. AUTOMOTIVE TESTING INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION (TIC) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOURCING TYPE

9. AUTOMOTIVE TESTING INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION (TIC) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. AUTOMOTIVE TESTING INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION (TIC) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. AUTOMOTIVE TESTING INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION (TIC) MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. DEKRA SE

12.2. APPLUS SERVICES S.A.

12.3. BUREAU VERITAS S.A.

12.4. ELEMENT MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY

12.5. EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

12.6. INTERTEK GROUP PLC

12.7. LLOYD

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012908254/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.