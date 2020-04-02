Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market 2027 Development, Opportunity, Growth by Top Key Players – Continental AG, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Infineon

The x-by-wire technology implies the usage of electrical or electro-mechanical systems that perform the vehicle-based function which traditionally were achieved by the mechanical linkages. With the help of electromechanical actuators as well as human-machine interfaces comprising of pedal and steering feel emulators, the technology replaces the conventional mechanical control systems. Europe, being the global automotive hub is anticipated to garner the largest share in the automotive X-by-wire systems market.

The proliferation of advanced driver assist systems and autonomous vehicles are anticipated to be the major driving factors for the automotive x-by-wire systems market. Complex electronic designs coupled with higher integration costs and higher maintenance costs of these systems pose unique challenges to the growth of automotive x-by-wire systems market in the coming years. However, the increasing customer attraction towards autonomous vehicles and increasing automotive technological integrations would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the automotive x-by-wire systems market.

Key players profiled in the report include Continental AG, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Nexteer Automotive Private Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, SKF Ltd., Stoneridge Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The “Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive x-by-wire systems market with detailed market segmentation by system, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive x-by-wire systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive x-by-wire systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive x-by-wire systems market is segmented on the basis of system and vehicle type. Based on system, the automotive x-by-wire systems market is segmented into throttle-by-wire system, shift-by-wire system, park-by-wire system, brake-by-wire system, and steer-by-wire system. The automotive x-by-wire systems market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, and medium and heavy commercial vehicle.

