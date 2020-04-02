BODY CONTROL MODULES (BCM) MARKET INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS, OUTLOOK, CURRENT TRENDS BY 2025

Summary

The body control module (BCM) in automotive is a processor-based power distribution component that supervises and controls functions related to the car body such as interior lights, security, windows, door locks and access control, and others. The central BCM also operates as a gateway for bus and network interfaces to interact with remote electronic control units (ECU) for other systems. Moreover, controlling signal of various loads comes directly from remote ECU via CAN/LIN communication or directly from the central body module. The BCM does not control any engine-related functions.

Based on parameter, the market is segmented into type, vehicle type, application, and region.

The global BCM market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global BCM market.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global BCM market include increase in demand for advanced safety, comfort, and convenience features in vehicles; stringent regulations set by governments; and increase in demand of automotive. However, increasing complexity is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and need for advanced driver assist features are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global BCM market in the near future.

Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), HELLA, Texas Instruments Inc., Mouser Electronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

