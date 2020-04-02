Cannabis Market is Expected to Cross US$ 153,689.9 Million During 2020 to 2027 with Huge CAGR of 34.5% Involving Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Science Inc., Canopy Growth

Cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 153,689.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,838.1 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 34.5% from 2019-2027. The key factors such as legalization of medical cannabis, increasing awareness of medical cannabis through conferences, symposia, and workshops, and growing medicinal application of cannabis boosting the market over the years.

The Cannabis market report delivers exceptional insights on the major developments unfolding in the pharma industry. The market is segmented on the basis of Products and Applications, which provides in-depth research of the existing and upcoming market conditions. During the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launches, product approvals and others.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003973/

Some of the prominent players operating in the cannabis market are Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Science, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam Ltd, Terra Tech Corp., Tilray, and Cronos Group, among others. The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products and services through various organic strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the market. Recently in August 2019, VIVO Cannabis’ wholly-owned subsidiary, ABcann Medicinals Inc., has been granted a Standard Cultivation licence from Health Canada for its Kimmetts facility in Napanee, Ontario.

The report segments the global cannabis market as follows:

Global Cannabis Market – By Product Type

Flowers

Concentrates

Others

Global Cannabis Market – By Application

Medical Pain Management Neurological Health Management Mental Health Management Others

Recreational



Global Cannabis Market – By Compound

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant

Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant

Balanced THC and CBD

Global Cannabis Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003973/

About US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact US:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

Website: www.theinsightpartners.com