Car Telematics and Wireless M2M Market Expected to Grow with CAGR of more than 19.2% by 2025 | Demand & Future Scope Including Top Players TomTom, Fleetmatics Group PLC, VIRICITI, SmartDrive Systems

Car Telematics can be associated to a wide range of automotive connectivity solutions. These solutions are primarily developed in order to properly manage various functions such as vehicle diagnostics, connected navigation and infotainment, as well as convenience applications.

The Global Car Telematics and Wireless M2M Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 19.2% by 2025. The market is growing due to increasing demands from vehicle technology applications and connected vehicle services. The demand is primarily observed in Europe and North America.

Key players are investing substantially in research and development of Car Telematics and Wireless M2M technology. This is projected to be a major driving factor resulting into the adoption of Car Telematics and Wireless M2M. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The global Car Telematics and Wireless M2M Market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

