Cardiovascular Information Systems Market 2020 Report Overview is Led by Mckesson Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Cerner Corporation, Lumedx.

Cardiovascular information system (CVIS) enables collection of digital data of research and clinical information. These systems are used in health information technology (IT) to obtain better efficacy, reduces the costs and accommodate increased patient volume. CVIS enables the unification of all cardiology division data at a single place.

Top Industry Players:

1.Mckesson Corporation

2. General Electric Company

3. Siemens AG

4. Cerner Corporation

5. Lumedx

6. Digisonics, Inc.

7. Agfa-Gevaert Group

8. IBM Watson Health

9. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Cardiovascular information systems offer an ideal workflow, which allows easy access of information to the staff for complete visibility of a patient’s health history. The system offers patient’s prior history along with current procedural data/imaging. These information systems enable to view current & historical images and data in multiple locations in real-time, which simplifies virtual cardiac care.

The global cardiovascular information systems market is segmented on the basis of system, component, application, mode of operation and end user. Based on system, the market is segmented into CVIS and CPACS. On the basis of component, the global cardiovascular information systems market is classified as hardware, software and services. Based on application, the market is categorized as cardiothoracic center CVIS solutions, pacemaker/ICD Lab CVIS solutions, heart, failure center CVIS solutions, catheterization lab CVIS solutions, echocardiography lab CVIS solutions, electrophysiology lab CVIS solutions, ECG/holter monitoring CVIS solutions, nuclear cardiology CVIS solutions, outpatient clinic CVIS solutions and others. On the basis of mode of operation, the market is segmented into onsite CVIS, web-based CVIS and cloud-based. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers.

The target audience for the report on the cardiovascular information system Market:

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

