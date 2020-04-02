Ceiling Tiles Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018-2023

The global market for ceiling tiles should grow from $8.4 billion in 2018 to $11.8 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

This report reviews ceiling tile technology categories and provides relevant information on markets and production, technological descriptions and issues, applications, and potential market factors. It also provides an overview of relevant incentives and regulations in major global markets. This report will be of interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of ceiling tiles, entrepreneurs and companies interested in entering or expanding into the ceiling tile sector. It will also be of interest to corporate planners and strategists, building management industry R&D strategists, ceiling tile and building product and technology developers and engineers, companies seeking to commercialize new ceiling tiles and associated products, ceiling tile industry groups, other public- and private-sector interest groups, and market analysts.

Get Sample Copy Of The [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11596

The market analysis provided in this report is based on a variety of data sources. These include the most recent government, industry and corporate data on ceiling tile sales, production, imports, and exports; manufacturing rates and detailed commercial building trends used to help gauge historic and anticipated future market growth; data generated by recent and ongoing R&D efforts aimed at identifying new and developing niches for certain classes of ceiling tiles, and potential for associated growth; and corporate announcements for keystone industry developments, new products and successes.

Ceiling tile technology advances can be characterized by incremental change, rather than industry-shaping leaps. Accordingly, emerging ceiling tile technologies that may become commercially viable within the next five years are summarized but are not included in the market assessment of this report. To present growth forecasts for the five-year forecast period, BCC Research analyzed major viable ceiling tile materials and applications, determined current market status, and examined impacts on future markets. BCC Research also assessed and discussed technological issues, including the latest trends, as well as current and likely industry trends and updates. Sales of both new and replacement/ retrofit ceiling tile systems are considered.

This report analyzes the ceiling tile industry on a global basis in terms of its manufacturing and the deployment of technologies and products. It also examines key market drivers and headwinds and their roles in driving or restricting the global ceiling tile market.

Report Includes:

– 66 data tables and 43 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for ceiling tiles

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

– Coverage of history and evolution of ceiling tiles, their characteristics and types

– Discussion of both residential and commercial applications of ceiling tiles

– Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including Armstrong World Industries, Keel Manufacturing, Maxxon Corp., Liberty Industries, Poly Molding LLC and ReWall Company

Summary

Having first gained a foothold during the post-war era as a way of covering up unsightly pipes, wires and other ceiling infrastructure in commercial buildings, ceiling tiles are currently seeing a new round of proliferation and development. Well-worn ceiling tile standbys, including the nearly ubiquitous rectangular white and off-white mineral wool and gypsum ceiling tiles that are common in commercial buildings, continue to grow along with growth of building markets. However, several new or newly fashionable ceiling tile categories are driving more substantial growth. Rustic woods, sleek metals, embossed and thermoformed patterns, three-dimensional molded plastics, and foams with advanced

customized designs all have great potential to drive more rapid market growth. However, these niche categories are not equal, and some will outperform while others will underperform through 2023 in terms of market value and growth.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11596

When the effects of regional and global building construction and building retrofits are overlaid on top of end-user and consumer-driven trends, markets become quite complex. Residential markets comprise a relatively small proportion of the total ceiling tile market. Commercial applications comprise the largest share in terms of volume (and revenue) of the global ceiling tile market.

Data on market splits within commercial buildings have been historically very difficult and costly to identify. This report, however, provides the significant and unique benefit of outlining detailed market breakdowns in a total of six commercial building categories, namely commercial office buildings, retail, education, healthcare, hotels and restaurants, and institutional and assembly buildings. Additionally, markets are also broken down by material, namely mineral wool, gypsum, fiberglass, plastic, metal, wood, and custom concept ceiling tiles. Along with detailed splits by region and key countries/major economies, the project provides deep insights to corporations and other market players seeking to make critical business decisions.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11596/Single