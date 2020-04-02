CRUSHING, SCREENING, AND MINERAL PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET GROWING AT A CAGR OF 6.8 % FROM 2018 TO 2025

Summary

The New Report “ Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market was valued at $19121.2 in 2017, and is projected to reach $33,116.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2018 to 2025. Crushing equipment are mainly used to reduce size of materials. These are usually part of material handling system or plant. Crushing equipment mainly finds application in various end-user industries that include mining, mineral processing, rock quarries, and recycling. Increase in adoption and demand for jaw and cone crushers majorly drive the growth of the global crushing equipment market during the forecast period. Screening equipment are mainly used to separate raw materials from crushers into finer grades. Construction aggregates, mining, and mineral processing are the largest users of screening equipment.

Crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment manufacturers are expecting higher sales owing to increase in demand for stationary and wheeled product lines.

The manufacturers are working on various marketing strategies, followed by product offering, to meet the growth in requirement for stationary and wheeled units. Furthermore, increase in demand and adoption of mobile crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment is another factor that drives the growth of the global market In addition, rise in construction and infrastructure development in LAMEA and Asia-Pacific regions is also expected to fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period. Price, quality, and brand image are important factors that drive the demand for these equipment thereby facilitating the manufacturers to stay in a competitive advantage.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Terex Corporation, Sandvik AB, Astec Industries, Inc., Kleemann GMBH, Mccloskey International, Metso Corporation, Screen Machine Industries, Eagle Crusher, and Rubble Master.

The global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market is segmented based on type, application, and mobility. Based on type, the market is divided into crushing & screening equipment and mineral processing equipment. Based on application, it is classified into construction & plant modification, mining, foundries & smelters, and others. On the basis of mobility, the market is categorized into stationary, portable (wheeled), and mobile (tracked). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. It is expected to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Key benefits



The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market.

The market projections from 2018 to 2025 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Crushing, Screening, And Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size

2.2 Crushing, Screening, And Mineral Processing Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Crushing, Screening, And Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Crushing, Screening, And Mineral Processing Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Crushing, Screening, And Mineral Processing Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Crushing, Screening, And Mineral Processing Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Crushing, Screening, And Mineral Processing Equipment Sales by Product

4.2 Global Crushing, Screening, And Mineral Processing Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3 Crushing, Screening, And Mineral Processing Equipment Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Crushing, Screening, And Mineral Processing Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

